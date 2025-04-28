Botanical Ingredients Market projected to reach US$291.538 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 7.14%

The botanical ingredients market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% from US$206.538 million in 2025 to US$291.538 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the botanical ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$291.538 million by 2030.The global botanical ingredients market is experiencing significant growth as consumers continue to prioritize natural and plant-based products.This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of using botanical ingredients in various industries, including food and beverage , pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics . With consumers becoming more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there has been a shift towards using natural and sustainable ingredients in products. This has led to a surge in demand for botanical ingredients, which are known for their numerous health benefits and eco-friendly properties.The rising demand for organic and clean label products is also a major factor driving the growth of the global botanical ingredients market. As consumers become more conscious about the ingredients in their products, they are seeking out natural alternatives to synthetic and chemical-based ingredients. This has created a lucrative market for botanical ingredients, which are perceived as safer and healthier options.The market is also seeing a rise in demand for exotic and rare botanical ingredients, as consumers are increasingly interested in trying out new and unique flavors and ingredients. This has opened up opportunities for small and local businesses to enter the market and cater to this niche demand. With the increasing popularity of herbal and Ayurvedic products, the demand for botanical ingredients is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.Overall, the global botanical ingredients market is experiencing a steady growth trajectory, driven by the growing demand for natural and sustainable products. As more consumers become aware of the benefits of using botanical ingredients, the market is expected to witness even greater growth in the future. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the botanical ingredients market that have been covered are Botanical Ingredients Ltd., Kerry Group plc, ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, DSM-Firmenich, MartinBauer, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Givaudan, Döhler GmbH, Euroma, among others.The market analytics report segments the botanical ingredients market as follows:• By Typeo Plant Extracto Essential Oilso Others• By Ingredient Sourceo Herbso Rootso Leaveso Seedso Nutso Berrieso Others• By Applicationo Food and Beverageo Pharmaceuticalo Personal Care and Cosmeticso Animal Careo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Botanical Ingredients Ltd.• Kerry Group plc• ADM• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc• DSM-Firmenich• MartinBauer• Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.• Givaudan• Döhler GmbH• Euroma• Nutrasorb, LLC• Ingex Botanicals• Botanic Healthcare• Phyto Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.• Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) 