IFC EDGE celebrates 10 million square meter milestone for green-certified floorspace in Africa

The Aga Khan University building (EDGE Advanced) is designed to be naturally ventilated, reducing energy consumption.

SOUTH AFRICA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --• Energy Savings: More than 382,000 Megawatt hours (MWh) per year, over 200,000 MWh of which were contributed by South Africa• Water Savings: More than 9.4 million cubic meters (m3) per year, 6 million of which were contributed by South Africa• Embodied Carbon Savings in Materials: More than 6.1 million tons CO2e saved across Africa (the equivalent of taking more than 1.5 million cars off the road each year), and 5.3 million tons of savings contributed by South Africa.• More than 53,000 housing units certified (including individual apartment units and free-standing homes)• 100 million sqm has been certified globally, and 6.5 million square meters certified in South Africa.The International Finance Corporation (IFC)’s EDGE Buildings certification program has reached a 10 million square meter milestone of green-certified floor space in Africa, part of more than 100 million square meters certified worldwide.The announcement coincides with the tenth anniversary of EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) green building certification, which was launched in 2015 as an innovation of IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group.Over the past decade, EDGE has transformed the green building landscape globally, providing a measurable way for real estate developers, builders, and asset owners to optimize designs for new builds and retrofits, ensuring a minimum 20% reduction in direct energy consumption, water use, and embodied carbon in materials compared to conventional buildings.Lenore Cairncross, Green Building Lead for Africa at IFC EDGE commented: “More and more developers and investors in Africa’s construction sector are now recognising that green buildings can be delivered at prices comparable to those for conventional buildings – and with all the benefits of cost savings and efficiencies from lower energy and water use. We’ve seen a rise in the number of affordable homes now becoming EDGE certified, which means the trend is going in the right direction.”“We are delighted to be celebrating this incredible accomplishment. I would like to commend and thank all of our EDGE certifiers, EDGE clients, EDGE Experts, EDGE Auditors, and EDGE Champions in South Africa and across the continent, whose dedication and hard work has made this success possible and set a new standard for green building practices as part of a more sustainable future.”Sustainable buildings dramatically reduce energy and water use. South Africa alone has EDGE certified 6.5 million square meters, saving over 200,000 Megawatt hours (MWh) annually in energy, while EDGE certified buildings across Africa are saving more than 382,000 MWh annually in energy by cutting energy usage through sustainable building design and retrofits.With more than 53,000 housing units EDGE certified (including individual apartment units and free-standing homes), Africa has made water savings of more than 9.4 million cubic meters annually, 6 million of which were contributed by South Africa, and embodied carbon savings in materials of more than 6.1 million tons CO2e (the equivalent of taking more than 1.5 million cars off the road each year). Savings of 5.3 million tons CO2e were contributed by South Africa’s EDGE certified buildings.Globally, the buildings and construction industry accounts for approximately 37-40% of total greenhouse gas emissions, with a substantial portion coming from the production of building materials like cement and steel, as well as from the operation of buildings.Green construction not only generates environmental benefits but is also projected to create a significant number of jobs in Africa. Studies estimate that the green building industry can deliver long term employment, stimulate economic growth across multiple sectors, and address the need for decent work opportunities that consider occupational health and safety, local employment and training, gender equality and equity of access to employment.EDGE is designed to empower emerging markets to scale up resource-efficient buildings in a fast, easy, and affordable way, with the goal of reducing the building sector’s global environmental impact. Developers can make decisions about what modifications to include by using the free EDGE software, which details how much energy or water will be saved by installing each measure, including low flow faucets, efficient light bulbs and solar panels.

