Alhussam Tourism Receives the “Labbaytum” Award at the 2025 Umrah and Ziyarah Forum

MADINA, SAUDI ARABIA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alhussam Tourism, a leading provider of Umrah and destination management services in Saudi Arabia, has been honored with the "Labbaytum" Award for Excellence in Serving the Guests of Allah.The accolade was presented at the official ceremony of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025, held under the patronage of the Governor of the Madinah Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan, and attended by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.The forum convened at the King Salman International Convention Center from April 14th to 16th, where Abdulaziz Khogeer, the Executive Director of Alhussam and the Vice President of the Umrah, Tourism, and Transportation Sector at SIAD Holding, accepted the award.During the forum, Alhussam Tourism presented its integrated services, designed to facilitate pilgrims' journeys and offer a unique religious experience. The offerings included designing Umrah packages for travel agencies, managing hotel reservations with top-tier hotels near the Two Holy Mosques and organizing religious and leisure tours in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and other cities.Alhussam Tourism underscored its commitment to exceptional visitor experience by providing comprehensive ground services including airport meet-and-greet and full journey accompaniment. It provides safe and comfortable transportation, on-site multilingual tour guide support and high-end hospitality services tailored to meet unique cultural preferences and specific needs of each visitor.Throughout the three-day event, Alhussam Tourism signed several strategic agreements with leading players in the hospitality and tourism sector. These partnerships aim to expand the partnership network and enhance the overall experience offered to pilgrims through innovative and comprehensive solutions.Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Abdulaziz Khogeer, Executive Director of Hajj, Umrah, Transportation, and Tourism Sector at SIAD Holding said: “We are proud to have participated in this event. The award symbolizes the pinnacle of our journey, tracing back to 1957, and the forum stands as a strategic platform for knowledge exchange and forging high-value partnerships that will propel sector growth and innovation.Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, Chairman and CEO of SIAD Holding, also expressed his pride in the achievement:“At SIAD Holding, we take pride in the continued success of our subsidiaries in vital sectors. Alhussam Tourism exemplifies excellence in a sector that serves the Guests of Allah and carries a sacred responsibility. We believe that innovation in service delivery is essential to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and we are committed to investing in that journey.”As a key player in the Kingdom’s religious tourism sector, Alhussam Tourism continues to align with Saudi Vision 2030 by offering a seamless hospitality experience focused on quality, visitor comfort, and ongoing innovation.The company invites investors, service providers, and stakeholders in the Umrah and Ziyarah sector to explore future collaboration opportunities that support the growth and development of the religious tourism industry in Saudi Arabia and the region.-ENDS-

