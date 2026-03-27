Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy Honors Former President Fidel Ramos and Philippine Veterans at Libingan ng mga Bayani

Alliance Delegation at Vietnam Veterans Memorial Pylon The Warrior of Liberty – The Architect of Peace

Vietnamese democracy advocates honor the legacy of Pres. Fidel V. Ramos and the PHILCAG at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Manila.

During our darkest hours, the Philippines answered the call of allied solidarity.” — The Alliance's spokesperson

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 25, 2026, a delegation from the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy visited the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) to honor the legacy of former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos and pay solemn tribute to the Philippine Civic Action Group (PHILCAG).

The ceremonial visit underscores the deep, historical bonds of friendship and shared sacrifices between the peoples of the Philippines and Vietnam.

The delegation's visit commenced at the gravesite of former President Fidel V. Ramos, where they paid their respects to a leader who holds a deeply revered place in the hearts of veterans of the Republic of Vietnam and democracy advocates. From 1966 to 1968, Ramos served as the Civil Military Operations Officer and Chief of Staff of the PHILCAG contingent in Tay Ninh, Vietnam.

The Alliance highlighted Ramos’s dual legacy: first as a dedicated military officer who spearheaded humanitarian efforts on Vietnamese soil, and later as a statesman who championed democratic values, economic progress, and regional stability in Southeast Asia.

“President Ramos exemplified the highest ideals of the Philippine people—courage in the face of adversity, and a profound commitment to peace and nation-building,” said a spokesperson for the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy. “By honoring him today, we reaffirm our enduring gratitude to the Republic of the Philippines. We stand united by our shared history and our continuous pursuit of freedom, democracy, and human dignity.”

Following the tribute to President Ramos, the delegation proceeded to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Pylon for a formal wreath-laying ceremony. There, the Alliance delivered an elegy honoring the broader contingent of Filipino soldiers and civilian personnel of PHILCAG who deployed to South Vietnam to provide critical humanitarian aid.

“During our darkest hours, the Philippines answered the call of allied solidarity,” the spokesperson continued. “The medical personnel and engineers of PHILCAG constructed roads, schools, and medical dispensaries. They devoted themselves to healing the sick and alleviating the suffering of our compatriots amidst communist brutality. Their blood and bones have intertwined with the sacrifices of generations of Vietnam's finest sons and daughters.”

This spirit of profound compassion extended well beyond the battlefield. Following the Fall of Saigon over 50 years ago, the Philippine people graciously opened their shores to the Vietnamese boat people. By offering a safe haven to those fleeing persecution, the Philippines provided a vital lifeline to thousands of refugees during a period of immense regional tragedy.

About the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy:

The Alliance for Vietnam's Democracy is an international network of pro-democracy organizations dedicated to advocating for democracy in Vietnam through peaceful means. The Alliance works to promote human rights, political freedom, and social justice, coordinating efforts among its member organizations to raise global awareness and support meaningful democratic changes.

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