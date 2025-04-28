South Australia unites to commemorate Anzac Day

Release date: 25/04/25

Today on Anzac Day, South Australians will unite with the nation to honour those who have served our country.

This year, we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli landing by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps in 1915.

This historic campaign, marked by extraordinary bravery and camaraderie, has left a lasting legacy that continues to shape the identity and values of our nation.

On this sacred day, we also pay tribute to all Australians who serve and have served around the world in times of peace and war.

Sadly, over 103,000 service personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, while countless others have returned home with lasting impacts from their service experience.

A national day of commemoration, Anzac Day presents a poignant opportunity to recognise and reflect on the courage and sacrifices of all service personnel.

It is also important to acknowledge the contributions of our veteran families, whose unwavering support and resilience continues to be the foundation of our veteran community.

For some veterans and their families, Anzac Day can be a challenging time and we encourage those who may need support to reach out and access the services available.

Dawn services, commemorative services and marches will be held at RSL Sub-branches and memorials across the state.

In Adelaide, the Dawn Service at the National War Memorial will begin from 6.00am. This will be followed by the Anzac Day March commencing at 9.30am and concluding at the Service of Remembrance at the Cross of Sacrifice in Pennington Gardens, North Adelaide.

Free public transport for current and former military personnel will be available across all Adelaide Metro buses, trains and trams throughout the day.

Additional bus, train and tram services will also be provided to transport passengers to and from the city for the Dawn Service and Commemorative March.

Further information on Anzac Day and local services can be found here.

Information on public transport services can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

On Anzac Day we pause to remember and honour the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of our current and former service personnel.

Their sacrifices have shaped our history and continue to inspire us to uphold the values of freedom and peace.

I invite all South Australians to join me in honouring the generations of Australians who have demonstrated courage, dignity, and honour in their service to our nation, along with the steadfast support of the families who have stood by them.

Lest we forget.

Anzac Day can be a sensitive time for many, bringing up a variety of feelings and emotions. Support is available through:

Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14

Open Arms: 1800 011 046

Defence Member and Family Helpline: 1800 624 608

Defence All-hours Support Line: 1800 628 036

For urgent or immediate help, please call triple zero (000) or present to your local emergency department.