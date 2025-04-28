Aerial shark patrol season extended

Release date: 26/04/25

Aerial shark patrols of beaches along South Australia’s coastline will be extended by a month, following sustained warmer weather and shark sightings in popular areas.

Shark surveillance aircraft will continue to monitor beaches on weekends from North Haven to Rapid Bay, and on the south coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula between Waitpinga Beach, east of Victor Harbor, and the Murray Mouth.

Annual fixed wing shark patrols began in November and were due to run until Sunday April 27 at the end of school holidays, with the extension made to support community safety.

April has seen a period of unseasonably high temperatures, resulting in increased aquatic activity along populated coastlines – and coinciding with shark sightings, including at southern beaches.

The fixed wing aircraft is fitted with a siren to warn beachgoers when a shark is sighted and is marked with the words ‘SHARK PATROL’ in large lettering.

Conducting additional aerial patrols follows a risk assessment done in consultation with SAPOL, PIRSA and the SES, backing the extension which will run until Sunday 25 May subject to further assessment.

The Malinauskas Government is providing further support to regional coastal areas through a $500,000 shark mitigation package, announced this season.

The package is enabling Surf Life Saving SA to work closely with regional communities to develop coastal risk assessments and help them implement measures such as:

Improved signage at beaches, including shark sighting boards and flags.

Trauma kits at key locations.

Increased use of drones and drone training.

Education programs for school and community groups.

The extra investment has also allowed the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service to expand to the regions, covering community aquatic events between Robe and Whyalla to help keep participants and beachgoers safe.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Eyes in the sky are one way to protect beachgoers who are making the most of warmer conditions.

Additional patrols will play an important role in keeping our coastline safe amid recent shark sightings and an increased community awareness.

We are supporting a range of shark mitigation measures in remote and regional areas, working with Surf Life Saving SA to help improve safety across the state.

Attributable to SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie

Following a risk assessment, and the well-publicised shark sightings at southern beaches recently, the Fixed Wing Shark Patrol will be extended by a further four weeks - on weekends only.

Shark sightings that pose a risk to the public are passed onto SAPOL in accordance with the Shark Response Plan, who manage the response.