The Hemp Doctor Spotlights Their Gummy Sampler Bundle

Gummy Sampler Bundle

The Hemp Doctor spotlights its Gummy Sampler Bundle featuring Delta 8, Delta 9, and nano-enhanced blends.

Our Gummy Sampler Bundle is a go-to gateway into The Hemp Doctor’s edible lineup that spans various cannabinoid experiences from energizing and euphoric to soothing and mellow.“” — Emily Robbins, Product Manager for The Hemp Doctor

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hemp Doctor is turning up the flavor by spotlighting a fan-favorite bundle that debuted in early 2024.

The Gummy Sampler Bundle, first released in February 2024, has remained a customer favorite, earning an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars based on customer reviews on its product page. Now, it’s getting a front-row seat with a 23% discount off the original price.

Designed to deliver a full-spectrum cannabinoid experience, the Gummy Sampler Bundle features four expertly curated 2-count gummy packs. Customers can now explore the effects of Delta 8, Delta 9, and nano-enhanced blends without committing to full-sized products.

Each bundle includes:

1. Delta 8/Delta 9 65 mg Gummies (2 count) – A dual-cannabinoid that combines D9 (50mg) and D8 (15mg), resulting in a total of 65 mg of cannabinoids per gummy. It’s available in five flavors: blue raspberry, cherry rings, cosmic rings, peach rings, and watermelon rings.

2. Delta 9 25 mg Gummies (2 count) – The OG Delta 9 gummy featuring 25mg per piece is available in seven different flavors: apple spice, blue razz, grape, pineapple, red cherry, strawberry, and watermelon.

3. Kayo Rapid Release ENERGY Gummies (2 count) – Nano-enhanced for fast effects and quick motivation, the D9+THCV+CBG gummy combo is now available in flavors: tropical fruit, raspberry, and watermelon.

4. Kayo Rapid Release RELAX Gummies (2 count) – Blending D9+CBN+CBD for a quick, calm, and decompression after a long day.

Each order is a mix of best-sellers and seasonal favorites, including Blue Raspberry, Peach Rings, Tropical Fruit, Pineapple, and Apple Spice.

“Our Gummy Sampler Bundle continues to be one of our most approachable and fun ways to sample our edible lineup,“ said Emily Robbins, Product Manager for The Hemp Doctor. “It’s a go-to gateway into The Hemp Doctor’s edible lineup that spans various cannabinoid experiences from energizing and euphoric to soothing and mellow.“

All gummies are made with premium, hemp-derived cannabinoids and tested by third-party labs for quality and compliance. The portable 2-count packs are perfect for travel, gifting, or a tester without committing to a full-size order.

The Gummy Sampler Bundle is available now on The Hemp Doctor’s official website and in The Hemp Doctor stores in Huntersville, Mooresville, and Concord, North Carolina.

Note: The items included in the Gummy Sampler Bundler are federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC per dry weight.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ Yotpo comments, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

The Hemp Doctor Rapid Release Unboxing!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.