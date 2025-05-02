Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Temporarily Waives Regulations for Truckers Hauling Critically Needed Fuel

LINCOLN, NE – Noting that Nebraska and other states are currently experiencing fuel shortages due to high demand, Governor Jim Pillen has issued an executive order waiving federal hours of service requirements. The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel into or within Nebraska.

Drivers operating under this order should keep a copy with them. The Governor’s order (25-11) is effective immediately and will remain so through May 15, 2025, at 11:59 pm.

A copy of the order is included with this release.

