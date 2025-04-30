Claudiu Murgan Unveils 'Spiritually Inspired' Trilogy, Exploring Global Alternative Healing Practices

Alternative Methods of Healing

A comprehensive exploration of holistic health through expert interviews.

Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit. When one is free from physical disabilities and mental distractions, the gates of the soul open.” — B.K.S. Iyengar

PHILADELPHIA, VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everly Books proudly announces the release of “Alternative Methods of Healing,” the first volume in the Spiritually Inspired trilogy by author and podcaster Claudiu Murgan. This compelling work presents a curated collection of interviews conducted between 2020 and 2024 with leading figures in alternative and holistic health.In an era where the quest for wellness transcends conventional medicine, Claudiu Murgan's Alternative Methods of Healing emerges as a beacon for those seeking alternative avenues to health and self-discovery. This compelling anthology brings together the insights of 21 experts from diverse healing disciplines, including Reiki, breathwork, sound therapy, plant-based remedies, shamanic practices, and sacred geometry. Through transcribed interviews and real-life applications, the book offers readers a comprehensive exploration of holistic wellness practices.​Murgan's work is not merely a compilation of interviews; it is a thoughtful exploration of the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit. By presenting these conversations, he invites readers to consider the profound impact of holistic practices on personal well-being. Whether you're new to alternative healing or a seasoned practitioner, this collection serves as an inspiring gateway to energetic transformation.​As the first installment in the Spiritually Inspired trilogy, Alternative Methods of Healing sets the stage for a deeper understanding of the limitless potential of holistic wellness. Murgan's dedication to sharing these perspectives underscores a growing recognition of the importance of integrating diverse healing traditions into our lives.​For those interested in exploring these transformative practices, Alternative Methods of Healing is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Alternative Methods of Healing' book launch - April 25, 2025

