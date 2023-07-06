Quest Global Technologies Ltd Partners with Imperium to Revolutionize Real Estate Trading in the Metaverse
I don’t see someone strapping a frigging screen to their face all day and not wanting to ever leave.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate, the booming and high-yielding industry, is experiencing a transformation like never before, thanks to the convergence of Metaverse and Blockchain technologies. In this lucrative domain, the global market size of Metaverse Real Estate reached an impressive valuation of USD 42.05 billion in 2021, and experts project it to soar to USD 61.8 billion by 2030, boasting a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.2%!
The decentralized nature of Blockchain and the immersive potential of the Metaverse are reshaping the way properties are traded worldwide. The Metaverse has introduced virtual property tours, acquisition and investment in virtual lands, interactive and immersive property marketing, virtual meetings and collaborations, 3D mapping of property estates, real-world simulations, and more. Meanwhile, the application of blockchain-backed smart contracts has automated property exchanges, empowering users with greater autonomy, control, and ownership of their assets. It has also enhanced transparency in dealings and reduced reliance on centralized platforms and third-party intermediaries.
One groundbreaking innovation that has emerged is real estate tokenization. This process involves fractionalizing real estate assets into digital fragments, with each fragment representing a fraction of ownership in the underlying property. The result is lower crowdfunding barriers, as it enables investment from micro investors and eliminates geographical entry restrictions, thereby boosting property sales.
Taking the lead in creating cutting-edge solutions in Blockchain, Metaverse, AI, and Web3, Quest Global Technologies, a Central India-based development and consulting firm, is making a global impact. Their property trading platforms on Blockchain and Metaverse, namely Propex and Wellington Properties, offer users a seamless real estate trading experience. These platforms maintain decentralized and immutable records of property listings, legal documentation, transactions, and ownership. They facilitate the tokenization of real estate assets, allowing easy trading through secure payment mechanisms, whether in fiat or crypto. Moreover, they provide due diligence and identity verification services, valuation reports and analytics, escrow services for transparent transactions, and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, they offer seamless integration with external systems such as property registries, government databases, and payment gateways.
These technological advancements have revolutionized and democratized the way properties are viewed, traded, marketed, invested, and accessed. They have surpassed geographical constraints, weakened the grip of conventional industry giants, and made market access easier and more seamless for all stakeholders.
