AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Return of Silver Sponsor Members BlackHOST and MEGWARE

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux OS, the free and community-governed open source enterprise linux distribution, today announced the return of the following two organizations as 2025 silver-level sponsor members:BlackHOST ( https://black.host ) is a Switzerland-based pioneer in high-performance hosting solutions. Renowned for delivering unmetered networking solutions from 1 Gbps to 100 Gbps across global data centers, BlackHOST empowers businesses of all sizes, from nimble startups to global enterprises, with cutting-edge web hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, BYOIP services and backup storage services.As a steadfast supporter of the open-source community, BlackHOST views AlmaLinux as a cornerstone of its mission to provide reliable, scalable, and community-driven technology. Since early 2022, BlackHOST has proudly supported the AlmaLinux OS Foundation as a silver-level sponsor – a commitment it continues in 2025.“For us, AlmaLinux is more than just an operating system,” said Thomas Nuchatel, CTO at BlackHOST. “It’s a testament to the power of open-source collaboration. It’s the top choice for our clients, and we’re honored to support a platform that drives innovation and accessibility for businesses worldwide.”MEGWARE Computer Vertrieb und Service GmbH ( http://www.megware.com ) has established itself as one of Europe's leading supercomputing specialists. Since its founding in 1990, the German-based company has drawn on extensive experience in the development and installation of High Performance Computing (HPC) systems and Linux clusters. MEGWARE develops, designs, manufactures and markets new-generation supercomputers – several of which have been included in the TOP500 list of the world’s most powerful HPC systems. While they were fans of AlmaLinux from the start, MEGWARE joined the foundation as a sponsor member for the first time in 2024.“Supporting AlmaLinux aligns with our mission to deliver cutting-edge HPC solutions to our customers,” said Peter Großöhme, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Engineering at MEGWARE. “Therefore we are very delighted to renew our silver sponsorship.“About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, powering projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

