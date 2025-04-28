Six Cybersecurity Products Achieve AV-Comparatives’ 2025 Anti-Tampering Certification

AV-Comparatives Anti-Tampering Certification Test 2025

AV-Comparatives Anti-Tampering Certification Test 2025

AV-Comparatives Banner

AV-Comparatives Banner

RSAC 2025 Logo

RSAC 2025 Logo

AV-Comparatives has announced the results of its 2025 Defense Evasion (Anti-Tampering) Certification Test.

As attackers grow increasingly sophisticated, resilience against tampering is vital. These certified solutions have proven that they can protect organisations even after an initial breach attempt.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After rigorous testing against a wide array of sophisticated attack scenarios designed to compromise endpoint security products, only the following solutions achieved certification:

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Enterprise
ESET PROTECT Elite Cloud
Fortinet FortiEDR
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (P2 license)
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Pro
Kaspersky NEXT EDR Foundation


The Anti-Tampering Certification Test simulates post-compromise attack strategies, attempting to disable or bypass critical security mechanisms in both user-space and kernel-space. Certified products demonstrated robust protection against such evasive techniques, maintaining operational integrity across seven attack phases, including process manipulation, service disruption, registry tampering, DLL hijacking, and kernel driver attacks.

Key Highlights of the Test:

Conducted on Windows 11 environments to reflect modern enterprise setups.
Focused on real-world, advanced attack techniques beyond basic malware protection.
Only products with zero critical tampering failures received certification.
Products that did not meet the certification standard remain confidential and are not publicly listed.

Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives, stated: "As attackers grow increasingly sophisticated, resilience against tampering is vital. These certified solutions have proven that they can continue to protect organisations even after an initial breach attempt."

AV-Comparatives continues to set world-class benchmarks in cybersecurity testing with its scientifically rigorous, unbiased, and transparent methodologies.

Full details and methodology available at:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/anti-tampering-certification-test-2025

Meet AV-Compararives at RSA Conference 2025

The AV-Comparatives Team will be presenting at RSA Conference this year! We invite analysts, journalists, and industry professionals to meet with us to discuss our latest research, industry trends, and the future of cybersecurity testing.
Arrange a meeting or get more information: media@av-comparatives.org

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Six Cybersecurity Products Achieve AV-Comparatives’ 2025 Anti-Tampering Certification

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512 287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
Six Cybersecurity Products Achieve AV-Comparatives’ 2025 Anti-Tampering Certification
AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for AVG
AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for Avira
View All Stories From This Author