Raising the Roof: Lauren Swain Joins Elite Roofing & Gutters to Drive Commercial Projects

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Roofing and Gutters is proud to announce that Lauren Swain has joined the company's growing team of expert professionals. With years of experience in the roofing industry, Swain brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on expertise to Elite's roofing projects, continuing the company's commitment to delivering superior roofing solutions.Swain's roofing career began at her family business, No Drip Roofing, where she gained invaluable experience working alongside her father and brother. Specializing in roofing and coatings, she's worked on every type of roof imaginable, solidifying her reputation as an industry expert. At Elite Roofing and Gutters, Swain will focus on commercial projects ranging from large shingle projects, including churches, to medical facilities, office buildings, and retail centers.Throughout her career, Swain has navigated significant shifts within the roofing industry. "I've witnessed firsthand the challenges posed by an increase in unqualified and unlicensed contractors claiming to handle residential and commercial properties," says Swain. "I'm also familiar with evolving insurance policies and coverage challenges, which makes protecting clients and delivering high-quality results even more important.""We're thrilled to welcome Lauren Swain to the Elite Roofing and Gutters team. Her expertise and dedication have truly leveled us up, and we can't wait to see the impact she'll bring," said Eddie Coleman, General Manager.Lauren expressed enthusiasm for joining Elite Roofing and Gutters. "Elite is a team of great people with incredible industry talent and expertise," she says. I am excited about Elite's growth and look forward to contributing to its continued success and exceptional service."About Elite Roofing & GuttersElite Roofing & Gutters, formerly Complete Exteriors, has exceeded client expectations since its founding in 2007. Under the leadership of Joe Boyd, the company rebranded to Elite Roofing and Gutters in 2025, specializing in full-service residential, specialty, and commercial roofing solutions. With headquarters in Pearl, Mississippi, and additional locations in Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Oxford, the company serves clients across the state with unmatched customer service, top-quality products, and a team of highly-trained roofing experts.

