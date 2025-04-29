4L Data Intelligence Earns Star Performer in Everest Group's 2025 Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment

4L Data Intelligence recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, highlighting significant year-over-year improvement in market impact and vision capabilities.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4L Data Intelligence™, the patented Integr8 AI™-powered healthcare program and payment integrity company, announced its recognition as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK MatrixAssessment for 2025. The report is available at www.4ldata.com/star-performer-status-everest-group-2025-peak-matrix. The Star Performer designation displays 4L Data's significant year-over-year improvement across market impact and vision and capability dimensions, highlighting the company's rapid growth trajectory in the payment integrity space.Everest Group's comprehensive assessment evaluated 24 healthcare payment integrity solution providers based on their market success and overall capabilities. 4L Data Intelligence's provider-centric approach to program and payment integrity and FWA prevention, patented Integr8 AI Risk Detection™ technology, and the innovative 4L SIU™ Hub were commended as key differentiators in the report."The payment integrity market is shifting from post-pay recovery to proactive pre-pay accuracy, driven by AI-enabled fraud detection, real-time claims validation, and predictive risk modeling,” said Ankur Verma, Vice President at Everest Group. "4L Data Intelligence has responded to these evolving demands with a near-real-time monitoring solution for provider demographics and data integrity, while also adopting outcome-based pricing models in line with client expectations. Combined with significantly improved client feedback, these advancements have positioned 4L Data Intelligence as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.""Being named a Star Performer by Everest Group is exciting in that it validates our revolutionary provider-centric approach to program and payment integrity," said Clay Wilemon, CEO and Chairman of 4L Data Intelligence. "The first step is that payers need to be able to continuously credential providers. Of equal importance, payers need to see behaviors, relationships, patterns and outliers in real-time at pre-pre, pre-, and post-payment points in the claims workflow."The Everest Group report specifically recognized 4L Data Intelligence's strengths in:• Serving a wide variety of health plans, including managed care, Medicare, Medicaid, TPAs, and self-funded organizations• Aligning with market demand through contingency-based pricing models• Delivering innovation, differentiation, and compelling ROI as cited by referenced clientsAbout 4L Data Intelligence™4L Data Intelligence is the Integr8 AI™ powered program and payment integrity company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to using the power of Integr8 AI Risk Detection™ technology for good by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce billions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this with a provider-centric approach to improving provider integrity and reducing fraud, waste and abuse in real-time. For more information visit 4LData.com. DisclaimerLicensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixReports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK MatrixReports.

