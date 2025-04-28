JACEP Open Publication Demonstrates Economic Benefits to Healthcare Systems with AI-Guided TTE-First Strategies

Published findings support TTE-first strategies for reducing hospital stays, saving bed hours and cutting healthcare costs

As emergency departments continue to face pressures on throughput, staffing, and costs, scalable solutions like real-time guidance imaging can play a critical role in improving patient flow.” — Dr. Andrew Goldsmith, Medical Director at UltraSight™

UltraSight™ , a digital health leader using machine learning to transform cardiac imaging, today announced the publication of new findings in the Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians Open (JACEP Open). The article , titled "National Cost Savings From Use of Artificial Intelligence Guided Echocardiography in the Assessment of Intermediate-Risk Patients With Syncope in the Emergency Department," highlights a modeling study projecting significant healthcare system benefits from broader adoption of focused transthoracic echocardiograms (TTEs) at the bedside—which can be performed by departmental providers without specialized training with real-time guidance technology.UltraSight™'s real-time guidance cardiac workflow platform allows any healthcare provider—regardless of prior ultrasound experience—to perform focused transthoracic echocardiograms (TTEs) at the patient's bedside. This technology doesn't just expand access to diagnostic-quality imaging in the patient's moment of need; it can also optimize patient throughput, reduce reliance on traditional echocardiography workflows, and drive significant annual cost savings for healthcare institutions.The study findings estimate that expanding access to bedside focused TTEs—which can be facilitated by UltraSight™'s guidance platform —could save over 12 million hospital bed hours and $815 million in hospital costs annually across the United States for one indication alone. By enabling frontline providers to perform diagnostic-quality imaging earlier in the clinical pathway, UltraSightTM's guidance technology can help accelerate patient disposition in emergency departments (EDs), reduce prolonged hospital stays, and optimize resource utilization."As emergency departments continue to face pressures on throughput, staffing, and costs, scalable solutions like real-time guidance imaging can play a critical role in improving patient flow," said Dr. Andrew Goldsmith, Medical Director at UltraSight™. "This analysis shows the tremendous potential impact of making diagnostic-quality cardiac imaging more widely available at the bedside, which can in turn have significant positive implications on hospital economics."No real-time guidance platforms were directly evaluated in the journal publication.About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is revolutionizing cardiac care by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of cardiac ultrasound. Our deep learning based Real-Time Guidance software empowers any healthcare provider to acquire diagnostic-quality echocardiography images, regardless of experience level, optimizing workflows and expanding access to cardiac ultrasound. By democratizing access to cardiac ultrasound, UltraSight™ aims to improve patient access, operational efficiency, and overall patient care. UltraSight™'s software has FDA 510(k) Clearance and is UKCA and CE Marked to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more news and information, visit our website or follow UltraSight™ on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

