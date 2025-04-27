‘VA saved my life’

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA.

Marine Corps Veteran Andrew Appleton was skeptical about seeking care at VA. For years, misconceptions about long wait times, subpar care and limited eligibility kept him from signing up for VA health care. But when an excruciating leg injury left him in unbearable pain and desperate for help, his life changed.

“I felt like my life had stopped, and I didn’t know how to operate,” said Appleton, founder of ParadeDeck.com, a collection of military online influencers and voices.

A turning point: Out of options

With no insurance, Appleton found himself out of options. Despite his resilient approach—a “duct-tape mentality” of patching things up and pushing through—he finally relented. The constant nudging of Angela Spatz, a friend and program specialist with VA’s Veterans Experience Office, helped his decision to enroll in VA care. Shortly after signing up, he had his first appointment.

“The moment I walked in, the care exceeded my expectations,” Appleton said. “From the receptionist’s warm greeting to the nurse who took my vitals with genuine care, I felt at ease. I didn’t wait longer than 10 minutes. The doctor’s insight was nothing short of miraculous.”

Lifesaving care

After months of enduring pain, Appleton finally got answers during his first appointment at the Southeast Washington VA Clinic. His VA primary care provider quickly discovered blood clots and immediately referred him to the Washington D.C. Healthcare System emergency room, where a team of experts was ready for his arrival.

“Without my doctor’s expertise, I wouldn’t be here today,” Appleton emphasized. Upon arrival, his health care team confirmed blood clots in both his leg and lungs, and also uncovered a heart aneurysm. He was promptly admitted for additional monitoring, tests and treatment.

“VA not only addressed my immediate needs but also set me up for a healthier future. They scheduled follow-ups, coordinated prescriptions, and even overnighted my medications. This level of comprehensive support was something I never expected,” he shared.

“Now, when I go to VA, I know I’m going to be treated well.”

Soon after he was discharged, his pain subsided significantly, and Appleton began to regain his mobility. His confidence grew, and he was able to reengage with life again. While his recovery journey is still ongoing, he now has a renewed sense of hope—and a trusted health care team at VA.

“The one word I’ve felt throughout this journey is consistency,” he said. “Now, when I go to VA, I know I’m going to be treated well.”

Appleton also credits the VA Health and Benefits App for making his VA care even more seamless. The app enables him to track his health activities, find clinical notes and treatment records, and connect to his VA care right from his smartphone.

“I was wrong about VA,” Appleton said. “The support and care they provided showed me that they truly care about Veterans. They thanked me for my service and offered excellent care. I urge every Veteran to explore the benefits available to you.”

Connect with VA

Veterans who have not yet enrolled in VA health care can apply by phone, mail or online. Discover how to enroll in VA health care and connect with us today.

