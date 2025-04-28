Fort Jackson NCOA students volunteer at VA medical center

Recently, students from the Fort Jackson Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) volunteered at the Columbia VA Health Care System’s (CVAHS) Dorn Campus. Fourteen U.S. Army students and an instructor participated in Operation Gratitude.

“The purpose is for us to just give back,” said Sgt. First Class Jacqueline Jefferson, the Senior Leader Course class 003A-25 instructor. “We’re going to be in this position one day, where we’re going to have to come through here.”

Operation Gratitude is a cooperation between the NCOA and CVAHCS. Each class volunteers one day during their training.

This class of students greeted Veterans as they entered and left the building. They shook hands, talked and passed out cans of Girl Scout peanuts to any Veteran who wanted one. The experience left a positive impression on the students.

“I think getting them out of the ordinary, being in uniform and just seeing what life is after the Army, I think it’s going to expose them to better things,” added Jefferson.

“I love it!” said Sgt. First Class Lakingya Johnson. “Seeing the people’s faces when they come in the door, with a simple good morning and a hello, the Veterans and their families are smiling, or they want to tell a story. I think it’s beautiful.”

Johnson participated in similar events when she was a recruiter in Texas.

“I get a lot out of this because, just the ability to give back for one, and us being able to slow down our day and really understand what these people have done and been through,” said Staff Sgt. Karlton Brailsford. “Just seeing where they are now and being able to talk to them, hear them share so many experiences, that’s like one of the best things in the world.”

Brailsford was a drill sergeant at Fort Jackson and had brought some basic training soldiers over for a similar event, but preferred the one-on-one interaction with this smaller group.

Jefferson reiterated the main theme about participating as a class. “It’s our family first. So, whether you’re in uniform or out of uniform, whether you’re retired, you’re a Veteran, we’re still going to represent each other as the whole family. And we just want to show people that this is a family-oriented thing. A Veteran family.”