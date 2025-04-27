DM2025: recruitment and membership

Motions in this debate included one from the Equality council encouraging recruitment of migrant journalists to the NUJ.

Motion 143 tabled by the Equality Council noted the amalgamation of media corporations had led to the “swallowing of local and regional news organisations.” It recognised that independent and community media organisations have sought to provide platforms for diverse audiences and journalists.

Cristina Lago. © Jess Hurd

Cristina Lago speaking in support of the motion said, “there have been more and more women being forced out of journalism”, and that community and independent media provided a crucial role in journalism. The motion was carried.

Another motion from the Equality Council instructing the NEC to develop plans to increase the recruitment of migrant journalists to the union, in consultation with the Black Members and Equality council was carried.

Motion 145 from South West England Branch was moved by Andrew Lee. He said independent publications often small and not for profit were often not yet NUJ members but needed to be. Paul Breedan seconding for the NEC, urged delegates to support the motion. He said, “it’s the job of all of us to find new members.” The motion was carried.

Paul Breedan. © Jess Hurd

Return to listing