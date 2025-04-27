International Workers’ Memorial Day

28 April each year provides an opportunity to remember those who have died at work.

The International Federation of Journalists recorded killings of 122 journalists in 2024, a figure highlighting the grave danger many journalists working globally continue to face.

At the NUJ’s Delegate Meeting, members heard from Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, who said “there was much to say about the situation of journalists around the world” and noted the killings of at least 171 journalists killed by the Israeli army since the start of war.

Delegates also stood in remembrance of journalists killed since 2023 globally.

Minute' silence. © Jess Hurd

Ireland

Owen Reidy, Irish Congress of Trade Unions general secretary, will be joined by Conor O’Brien CEO of the Health & Safety Authority and a government representative to lay a wreath on behalf of the State to remember those workers killed.

Venue: Garden of Remembrance, Parnell Square, Dublin 1

Time: gather from 09.20, event starts at 09.30-10.30

Join the event to remember the dead and fight for the living.

Help us build a better, stronger trade union. This week is Better In A Trade Union Week - launched by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, it provides a great opportunity to help recruit new members to the union. This year's Delegate Meeting took place from 25-27 April, coverage on the NUJ's website can help demonstrate the breadth of the union's work in your discussions with potential new members.

Scotland

Several events are taking place across Scotland to commemorate those who have lost their lives at work. Access the full list including events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness and Falkirk.

Wales

The TUC National Workers’ Memorial Day event takes place on 28 April in Cardiff from 10am at Unite House, 1, Cathedral Road, Cardiff, CF11 9SD. Find out more about the event.

Access NUJ health and safety materials.

Use the #IWMD hashtag across social media channels. Tag the NUJ on X @nujofficial and Facebook @official.nuj in your posts

Hold a one-minute silence at 12:00 and join other activists to remember all workers who have died because of their work

Say their names: consider taking a few minutes to read out the names of journalists who have died. Access the IFJ’s 2024 Killed List.

