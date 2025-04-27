DM2025: ethics

The final day of DM includes motions on ethics.

Motion 127 tabled by Birmingham & Coventry Branch and amended by Disabeld Members’ Council called on the Ethics council to produce guidance and a ‘code of conduct’ that members can follow to ensure fair and factual coverage of the assisted dying issue.

Ann Galpin, said the motion was about ensuring journalists could ensure their journalism was fair accurate and balanced on the issue, and that “Disabled peoples’ voices was essential in this.”

The motion as amended was carried.

Moving motion 129, Anna Wagstaff, noted the NUJ code of conduct as “very important.” She said there were other journalists in sectors where different professional issues arose, but that there were shared areas including on freedom of the press and accuracy.” The motion carried.

A motion from London Central branch stressed that fact checking is vital and that plagiarism is forbidden under the NUJ’s code of conduct. Richard Palmer speaking in support of the motion said some journalists were expected to write numerous stories and were unable to check for accuracy. He said “the motion was trying to remind delegates that fact checking remains a central part of the job.” Sam Volpe, seconding the motion said journalists should be aware of AI and its role on this subject.

The motion was carried.

Delegates passed a motion by Brussels branch instructing the NEC to continue to promote the importance of the European Convention on Human Rights, fighting attempts to water down rights.

Polina Sparks, Manchester and Salford Branch noted almost every week, people read articles full of prejudicial tropes that they cannot challenge. She said the motion called on the NEC to make clear that the union’s code of conduct covers both individuals and groups. Chris Frost seconding the motion said he had been tracking the way in which IPSO’s code works; he urged support for the motion amended by the Ethics council emphasising that clause 9 of the NUJ code of conduct covers both individuals and groups. The motion was carried.

Delegates heard of the union’s recent webinar on how journalists should report on poverty. DM agreed work on how poverty is reported and how people should report poverty should continue by passing motion 133.

