Last day’s program unfolds at 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo International platform opens up “tourism +” opportunities

MACAU, April 27 - The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (referred to as the “Expo” or “MITE”) are held for three days in a row, bringing together the latest tourism trends and products from around the world. There are wonderful highlights ranging from “Belt and Road” commodities, Halal products, sports, culture, educational tourism around cultural institutions and museums, to a diverse experience of gastronomy, wine and coffee. Today (27 April) is the last day of MITE’s program. Industry participants from various destinations seize the chance to forge collaboration and sell products, capitalizing on this international platform to expand their reach into visitor markets and explore a myriad of business opportunities.

Live streaming sales of products from enterprises along Belt and Road

The 13th Expo presented six brand-new major highlights. The Belt and Road Products Pavilion and EduTourism Hive were both expanded in terms of scale. New highlights were launched, such as the Coffee Station, “Sports GearUp” pop-up store and Halal Horizons Pavilion, among others. The Expo conducted live streams on social media such as Xiaohongshu, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram for the first time and hosted the first “Belt and Road Live Streaming”. Coming from countries along the Belt and Road, influencers with over one million followers teamed up with local live streamers for bilingual promotions and live-stream sales of products.

KOLs with one million followers create new media matrix

The new media matrix comprised a wider line-up of influencers this year. An AI digital human debuted at MITE as a host and virtual anchor, along with the application of AI audio real-time translation. Invited to create a new media matrix, 15 Mainland and overseas KOLs with one million followers conducted live-stream sales and promotions for exhibitors on nine e-commerce and social media platforms, widely spotlighting exhibitors’ products and services on various channels. In addition, several other Mainland and overseas KOLs were invited to conduct promotions for MITE through live stream, graphic and written posts as well as videos on various channels and platforms.

56 contracts were signed yesterday

Close to 120 cultural tourism entities and community organizations engaged in contract-signing ceremonies yesterday afternoon (26 April), which fostered trade collaboration in Macao and across different countries and regions. 56 contracts were signed for cooperation in nine fields including tourism, health and wellness, IP trendy fun, educational tourism, culture and so forth. Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Qinghai Province, Cheng Jiwei, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Quanzhou, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Alex Lao, witnessed the signing ceremony.

Hosted buyers join community tours

International travel trade engage in Trade Gathering Mini-Mart

Capitalizing on the opportunity brought by MITE, MGTO invited about 100 representatives of overseas travel agency associations from numerous countries and regions and the Hong Kong travel trade to inspect tourism attractions in Macao and participate in the Trade Gathering Mini-Mart at MITE, where they discussed business opportunities with tourism operators in Macao. In addition, hosted buyers from worldwide were invited to take part in Macao community tours and pay a familiarization visit to Hengqin. The tours offered participants a window onto the tourism resources and destination appeal of Macao and Hengqin.

Over 70 tourism presentation sessions, forums and other sessions were held at MITE, including a range of destination presentations, “Chinese Mainland and Macao Inbound Tourism Promotion”, “2025 High-level Forum on Greater Bay Area Tourism Development: Strategies to Internationalise the Culture and Tourism Market of GBA” and “Safe Travel” — Consular Protection and Assistance Awareness Activity, among other activities.

UFI-Approved International Event

In 2021, MITE received the accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an “UFI Approved International Event”, showing to the world Macao’s comprehensive capabilities to organize international travel trade fairs. The Expo embraces the vision to attain innovative and quality enhancement, with the dedication to creating a powerhouse of “tourism +”, fostering adequate diversification of Macao’s economy and enriching the city’s offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, the 13th edition of MITE is organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and coordinated by Macau Travel Agency Association.