Message by Prime Minister Robert Golob on the occasion of the Day of Uprising Against Occupation

SLOVENIA, April 27 - On this day, we remember the time when the Slovenian nation fiercely resisted occupation and oppression. This resistance was an act of faith in our own future and proof that a people’s strength lies in presenting a united a bold front.

27 April 1941 saw the establishment of the Liberation Front, a movement that brought together various social and political forces in the fight for the existence of the Slovenian language, culture and identity. It became the symbol of national pride and determination, not only as a chapter of history but also as a living value of that time and the present. Courage, unity and determination enabled a victory that united Slovenians and laid the foundations of our country.

We live in a time when peace, security and human rights are returning to the centre of attention – where these issues have always belonged. In light of growing tensions in the world, we must recognise the importance of responsibility in everyday life – responsibility for words that can be either constructive or destructive, for actions that can be either unifying or divisive.

Security must therefore be seen as our shared responsibility. The Government is preparing a plan that will strengthen Slovenia on three fronts: defence, social security and overall social resilience. The focus will continue to be on people, their dignity and human rights.

Today we are witnessing the return of populist ideas that spread intolerance and create divisions, as well as attempts at historical distortion. We must therefore stay vigilant and committed to the truth. Freedom does not mean indifference but responsibility. And democracy requires us to learn from history rather than forget it.

Let this day serve as a reminder and encouragement to recognise that freedom and democracy are not to be taken for granted and that peace is a joint endeavour. The future cannot be built on divisiveness but on cooperation and common values.

Let the Day of Uprising Against Occupation make us stronger as a community. Let it strengthen our belief that Slovenia will always be brave, open and resilient.

Robert Golob,

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia