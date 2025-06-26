Submit Release
Fajon: In the name of peace, we call for the respect of the UN Charter

SLOVENIA, June 26 - Today, we mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter, one of the most important documents of international law. In 1945, representatives of 50 countries gathered at a conference in San Francisco to sign a document, which lay the foundations for a post-war international community and binds all UN member states to an active participation and a moral obligation to protect the world from the horrors of war.

