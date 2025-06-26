Fajon: In the name of peace, we call for the respect of the UN Charter

SLOVENIA, June 26 - Today, we mark the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter, one of the most important documents of international law. In 1945, representatives of 50 countries gathered at a conference in San Francisco to sign a document, which lay the foundations for a post-war international community and binds all UN member states to an active participation and a moral obligation to protect the world from the horrors of war.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.