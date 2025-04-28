THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY SUPPORTS ARTICLE ON NASA BUDGET IN 'REAL CLEAR SCIENCE'

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is threatened with cancellation. Credit: NASA

New Article Suggests “Rational Reforms, Not Reckless Cuts”

If we are to return humans to the Moon and then onward to Mars sustainably, our scientific missions need to support those efforts...” — Hoyt Davidson, NSS Executive Vice President

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society supports the recent article in " Real Clear Science ," written by Newt Gingrich, Bob Walker, and Charles Miller, on the proposed cuts to NASA’s science budget of up to 50 percent.“Deep cuts to NASA’s science programs would be the end of America’s leadership in space science,” the authors write. “It would clearly signal to the world (and to America’s children) that America is a declining power.”The NSS has taken a similar position in its own white paper , which states, “The National Space Society (NSS) urges Congress to take a strategic approach to NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) budget. While budgetary discipline is necessary, drastic cuts to space science funding would undermine America’s leadership in space exploration and jeopardize the burgeoning space-based economy.” It can be found at go.nss.org/nasascience2025.The proposed extreme and deep cuts to NASA’s world-class science programs would mark a clear reversal of the U.S.’s leadership in space science, including the proposed cancellation of flagship missions like the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, which is completed and awaiting launch. The NSS strongly opposes cuts in planetary defense, space-based astronomy, and heliophysics, while calling for reforms in planetary science echoed in the Gingrich/Miller/Walker article.Hoyt Davidson, the NSS Executive Vice President, said, “Among other concerns, it is important that we reevaluate our priorities in planetary science to better align our scientific efforts with the nation’s near-term space exploration plans. If we are to return humans to the Moon and then onward to Mars sustainably, our scientific missions need to support those efforts. This should start with a reimagining of our decadal studies, which have in recent decades focused 100 percent on one-off robotic missions.”The NSS paper goes on to say, “Any adjustments to NASA’s science budget should support high-impact investments that sustain America’s competitive advantage in space exploration and development. Congress must ensure that NASA’s science funding remains a cornerstone of U.S. space, educational, and economic policy, fostering long-term growth in America’s STEM workforce and commercial space sector and securing the nation’s leadership in space exploration and development.”ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

