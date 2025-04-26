Paralyzed at 79, competing at 83

At 79, Marine Corps Veteran Douglas B. Hatch was paralyzed by Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the body attacks its nerves. Now 83, he’s training to compete again in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

The few, the proud

Hatch served in the Marine Corps from 1960 to 1965 with Marine Air Control Squadron 9. He worked in aviation electronics and intelligence, tracking aircraft and handling classified information.

He deployed to Japan, Taiwan and Korea, keeping missions on track and Marines safe.

The discipline and pride he carried in uniform has stayed with him ever since—and he leaned on that warrior mindset when the invisible foe started tearing his body down.

Independence to paralysis in five days

In 2021, at 79, Hatch began experiencing a strange weakness in his arms and legs. Within five days, he couldn’t move, sit, speak or even swallow—he was fully paralyzed.

After two emergency admissions to his local hospital, Hatch was transferred to VA Salt Lake City Health Care System for more testing and intensive care.

He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves by mistake. The damage interrupts signals from the brain to the muscles, causing rapid and sometimes severe paralysis.

“I was just a blob of unresponsive protoplasm,” Hatch said. “I couldn’t do anything on my own.”

A year later, after continued symptoms, he was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)—a long-term form of GBS. He was readmitted to VA and underwent plasma exchange therapy, which removes harmful antibodies from the blood.

“I adapt”

During his recovery, Hatch spent nearly seven months at inpatient rehabilitation at VA Salt Lake City.

Speech therapy helped him speak again. Physical therapy rebuilt his core strength so he could sit upright. Occupational therapy restored enough coordination so he could drive his power chair, first with his chin and then with his left hand.

“I’d always been right-handed,” he said. “But you work with what you’ve got. I adapt.”

To manage the long-term effects of CIDP, Hatch receives regular intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusions, a treatment that helps prevent his immune system from attacking his nerves again.

“I’ve got about 40% to 50% movement in my arms, maybe 25% to 30% in my legs,” he said. “I still don’t have much use of my hands and none in my feet. But I get around with my power chair and some help when needed.”

Supported by his home team

To continue outpatient therapy after inpatient rehab, Hatch moved in with one of his daughters in Salt Lake City. His home in Vernal was nearly 200 miles away, and local services weren’t enough to sustain his recovery.

Living with her made it possible to attend therapy almost every day, something that would’ve been impossible without her support.

Today, he’s back home in Vernal. His wife, now 85, is his full-time caretaker.

Their daughters remain instrumental. One remodeled their home to allow for his safe mobility, and the other, a retired Army nurse, still supports his travel for competition and care when needed.

“They’ve been part of the mission the whole way,” he said.

Purpose through sport

During one of his outpatient sessions, Hatch met Shannon O’Rawe, a VA Salt Lake City recreation therapist. She invited him to a group of Veterans involved in adaptive sports.

Some were in wheelchairs; others were able to walk or stand. It was Hatch’s first time seeing others recovering and competing after life-altering injuries and diagnoses.

“I didn’t know support like this even existed,” Hatch said. “Even with my limited mobility, I decided to try.”

He joined the Mountain States Outlaws, VA Salt Lake City’s wheelchair team.

“Like other first-timers, he was skeptical,” O’Rawe said. “But he kept showing up. He put in the work. I’m incredibly proud of him and how far he’s come.”

Seven medals and counting

In 2024, he earned gold in adaptive bowling and silver in the power chair rally at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He followed up with gold in 9-ball, a pool game where you have to sink the 9-ball to win, but each shot must start by hitting the lowest-numbered ball on the table first; and air pistol; silver in air rifle and bronze in bowling at the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Salt Lake City.

Now 83, he’s preparing for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which will be held July 17–22, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The National Veterans Wheelchair Games, organized by VA and Paralyzed Veterans of America, help Veterans with disabilities improve their independence, health and quality of life through wheelchair sports and recreation. Learn more about the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

Hatch trains when he can. His setup includes a 10-meter outdoor range for air pistols and rifles. He practices when weather and support allow. He also practices 9-ball when someone can help him rack the balls.

“It’s slow, and I need help,” Hatch said. “But I train when I can.”

A relatable bond

Through training and fellowship, Hatch found something familiar: the discipline of showing up, the strength of teamwork and the bond between Veterans who have faced their own limits and persevered.

Adaptive sports provided structure and purpose, and with the Outlaws by his side, he rediscovered the Esprit de Corps, a deep sense of pride, loyalty and belonging that he cherished in the Marines.

“You don’t have to be told, ‘I have your back,’ here,” he said. “It’s a given.”

Learn more

If you’re a Veteran who wants to learn more about Recreation Therapy at VA Salt Lake City, call Shannon O’Rawe at 801-635-5047. Recreation therapy helps Veterans rebuild strength, independence and confidence through physical activity and peer connection.

Learn more about VA’s nation-wide Adaptive Sports program.