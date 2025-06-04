Seth Mullins Presents Ophia's Sister-Soul - Parting the Veils, Book One

May the bond we rekindle prove durable enough to bridge the worlds!

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book Epic Fantasy / Visionary Fiction / Magical RealismDate Published: 04-19-2025Colleen Addison fears that the messages she receives from a place called Ophia prove she’s losing her mind. As she grieves for her lost twin sister, Earth’s civilizations, divorced from magic and wonder, crumble.Meanwhile, on the other side of the Partition, Esperidi Mon-Sequana discovers she’s the last surviving Sophryne, a Wakeful Dreamer cast adrift as Ophia convulses beneath the weight of atrocities done to Her, spilling Her anguish in fire and floods.With naught but dreams and waking omens to guide her, Esperidi ventures across a ravaged land where marauders are a law unto themselves, and the Shetain priesthood demands that Ophia’s children appease the Rupture with penance and blood.Lost and bereaved, Colleen and Esperidi reach for hope and salvation beyond the camouflage Veils, unsuspecting of the ties that bind them across lifetimes and worlds…About the Author Throughout his life's myriad twists and turns, one desire always stayed strong: to write epic tales that illuminate the inner world of our souls. He writes fiction that depicts the journey of self-discovery in a dramatic and emotionally cathartic way. He's inspired by methods of inner exploration like dream-work and shamanism, wherein one takes an inward plunge and then shares the fruits of that deep descent with the wider community. That, to him, is the essence of what any art form is really about.He thinks the artistic impulse takes it for granted that the universe is forever unfinished; we all have unique gifts that bring something to Creation that would not otherwise ever exist.His inspirations/influences include writers like Jane Roberts, L. Frank Baum, Barbara Marciniak, Stephen R. Donaldson, Frank Herbert, Lewis Carroll, Jack Kerouac, and Robert E. Howard. Though he's enjoyed writing in many genres and styles, speculative fiction remains his biggest passion.Visit Him Online: http://www.sethmullins.com Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F5MCKFC1/

