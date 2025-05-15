Alicia Sedgwick Announces the Release of BEING: Guidance in How to BE rather than how to DO

Being rather than doing will slow the frenetic stress of current daily life, bringing you calm, peace and the ability to deeply connect.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book Self-change, Self-empowerment, New Thinking, Communications Skills, Change Management, Conscious LivingPublisher: Serapis Bey, Arizona, USAIn this age of ‘busy-ness’, stress, anxiety and the constant feeling of having to do, this book will help you to remember that we are human BEings and not human DOings.Find perspective, and guidance to be, and all the ways that being can enrich life and bring calm and peace. This book will help to quieten the mind and live according to the most important ways of being. It is full of personal anecdotes and real-life experiences to give practical help to be. There are uplifting affirmations and life lessons to support finding a way to no longer feel compelled to be doing. You can find your raison d'etre through the guidance contained in every chapter.About the Author Alicia Sedgwick is an English professional corporate trainer, communication coach, international bestselling author, speaker and Master of Ceremonies based in the Principality of Monaco, with an extensive background in the entertainment and events industry.Visit the Author Online: http://www.aliciasedgwick.com

