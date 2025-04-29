Elev8ors® Named Business of the Year at Prestigious Stevie Awards

Elev8ors, B2B Networking Leaders, Wins the Company of the Year from Stevie Awards! Grounded in its unique “8 Dimensions of a Business Ecosystem” framework, Elev8ors® emphasizes trust, generosity, and action to deliver measurable success for its members. A Tribe of 8 is the Sweet Spot for Building Trust, Impact, and Forming Real Relationships.

Revolutionizing Networking with Purpose, Trust, and Community

Elev8ors® is rippling more than a pebble in the pond; it has the potential to be a giant rock in the lake. ” — Stevie Awards Judge

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elev8ors®, the groundbreaking virtual networking organization co-founded by Francesca Kenney and Brian Keltner, has achieved a monumental milestone by being named Business of the Year at the 2025 American Business Awards® (Stevie Awards). This prestigious recognition places Elev8ors® among an elite group of past winners, including global giants such as Apple, Ford, Samsung, and Procter & Gamble, underscoring the significant media attention and industry prestige associated with this honor.

“What an incredible moment for us as founders, and most importantly, for our remarkable Elev8ors® community,” said Francesca Kenney, CEO, CFO, and co-founder of Elev8ors®. “When we began this journey, we aimed to challenge the status quo in networking by proving that trust, generosity, and collaboration could drive real transformation. To now be named alongside some of the most iconic and innovative companies of our time is beyond humbling.”

A Mission Built on Transformation

Elev8ors® began as a simple but powerful idea to help entrepreneurs and small business owners create meaningful connections and gain more clients. Within just eight weeks of its inception, it evolved into a thriving community and a movement grounded in purpose. Inspired by the number 8, which science and experience show is the sweet spot for building trust and forming real relationships, Elev8ors® operates on the belief that success happens best in the right-sized community.

“Eight is everything to us,” explained Brian Keltner, award-winning marketer and co-founder of Elev8ors®. “It’s small enough to create an environment where every member feels seen, heard, and supported, yet big enough to drive significant impact and results. That’s the magic we’ve captured. We don’t just talk about growth—we create a space where it happens.”

Designed to act as a launchpad, not just a group, Elev8ors® takes a radically different approach to professional networking. Combining its “8 Dimensions of a Business Ecosystem” framework with a proven one-to-many strategy, Elev8ors® empowers members to grow their businesses, build trust-based relationships, and continually land new clients.

“At Elev8ors®, your success is the focus,” Kenney added. “We want every member to leave empowered, whether it’s finding their next client, forming a valuable connection, or developing the confidence to pursue even bigger goals.”

Judges Highlight Elev8ors®’ Unique Vision

The Stevie Awards judges, who evaluated more than 3,600 nominations this year, had high praise for Elev8ors®' innovative and community-first approach to networking.

“Elev8ors® delivers a refreshingly human-first model for virtual networking, emphasizing purpose, trust, and mutual success over vanity metrics.”

“Their creative and inclusive approach redefining professional networking is a game-changer.”

“Elev8ors® is rippling more than a pebble in the pond; it has the potential to be a giant rock in the lake. The likely value creation is so appealing.”

Other judges applauded the organization’s rapid rise and its focus on transformational relationships, saying, “Elev8ors® has rapidly become a trailblazer in virtual networking since its inception in 2024. Its ‘8 Dimensions of a Business Ecosystem’ framework and swift international reach demonstrate unparalleled innovation.”

A Difference That Matters

For Elev8ors®, the mission extends far beyond business transactions. It’s about reshaping networking into a powerful tool for personal and professional transformation. Elev8ors® members don’t just network; they become part of an ecosystem designed to build trust, deliver actionable results, and empower them to achieve their goals.

Keltner articulated, “This isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. We believe in the power of connection, and we want every individual in the room to feel supported and valued. This approach transforms not just relationships, but careers and lives. What we’re building is far greater than numbers on a business card—it’s a foundation for lasting impact.”

A Place Among Industry Titans

Winning Business of the Year places Elev8ors® in extraordinary company, joining past winners like Apple, Ford, Samsung, and Procter & Gamble. This honor cements the organization’s reputation for pioneering a revolutionary networking model, driven by purpose and anchored in trust.

“This recognition serves as validation,” Kenney reflected. “Being among such iconic brands reinforces that our vision has resonated not just with our community, but on a global stage. Yet, this isn’t the finish line for us. It’s just the beginning.”

Gratitude and Humility from the Founders

For Francesca and Brian, this award belongs to the members whose trust and commitment have made Elev8ors® what it is today. “Every person who has walked into one of our rooms has helped mold us into what we’ve become,” Kenney shared. “Their success stories fuel our own, and we will never stop striving to be the launchpad they deserve.”

Keltner added, “While awards like this are truly humbling, the most rewarding part is empowering our members to recognize their potential and make it a reality. That’s the real impact, and that’s why we started this in the first place.”

Looking Forward

Elev8ors® is not slowing down. With ambitious plans to grow its reach while staying rooted in purpose, the company is set to continue transforming the way professionals connect and thrive. "We believe in the power of small communities making big changes,” Keltner said. “The path forward is clear, and it’s one paved with trust, purpose, and shared success.”

About Elev8ors®

Founded in 2024, Elev8ors® is a virtual networking organization designed to empower entrepreneurs and small-to-medium-sized business owners to build their own thriving ecosystems of meaningful relationships and continuous referrals. Grounded in its unique “8 Dimensions of a Business Ecosystem” framework, Elev8ors® emphasizes trust, generosity, and action to deliver measurable success for its members. To learn more, visit www.elev8ors.net.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards recognize excellence in American business across leadership, innovation, and community impact. Winners, selected by a distinguished panel of global leaders, embody the highest standards of achievement and influence within their industries.

Experience a Different Network

