ELEV8ORS Receives Official Trademark, Celebrating Origins and an Inspiring Year of Growth

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEV8ORS, the innovative virtual business networking community, is proud to announce a monumental achievement—the official registration of its trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The timing couldn’t be more poignant, as this milestone coincides with the one-year anniversary of the community's inception, an occasion that began with just a single text message and an extraordinary vision.

Exactly one year ago, Francesca Kenney sent a text to Brian Keltner that would set a powerful movement into motion. Her message proposed the creation of a unique networking community, one rooted in authentic relationships and fueled by a “give-first” mentality. Brian's swift response, “I’ve been waiting six months to hear that,” sparked a collaboration that transformed an idea into a thriving, global ecosystem.

What’s even more remarkable is that Francesca and Brian have yet to meet in person. Their story exemplifies the very essence of Elev8ors—a testament to the boundless possibilities of virtual connection. Building on their shared vision, Elev8ors launched as a virtual platform where professionals could not only grow their businesses but also foster meaningful relationships, tapping into the collective wisdom of a supportive community.

Over the past year, Elev8ors has blossomed into far more than a networking group. It’s become an ecosystem where individuals come together to uplift one another, driven by eight dimensions of collaboration that inspire innovation, create lasting partnerships, and amplify success. This accomplishment was made possible by the unwavering dedication of its members, each of whom has contributed to building a space where authentic growth thrives.

Receiving the official registered trademark for “ELEV8ORS” on this special anniversary underscores the meteoric rise of what started as a simple idea. This achievement not only solidifies Elev8ors’ identity but also represents a promise—to its members and the professional world—to continue pushing boundaries and redefining what networking can accomplish.

“This is more than a trademark; it’s a symbol of what we’ve built together,” says Brian Keltner, co-founder of Elev8ors. “One year ago, our dream was to create a community that values connection over competition, and this milestone reminds us how far we’ve come. But it’s also just the beginning.”

Looking forward, Elev8ors is excited to build on this foundation. Year Two will bring new opportunities, expanded programs, and continued growth as the ecosystem evolves to encompass even more professionals seeking collaboration and success. The trademark registration is a testament to what can be achieved when individuals come together with a common purpose and determination.

For more information on Elev8ors, its journey, and the community’s future initiatives, please visit www.Elev8ors.net. Join us in celebrating this milestone, and stay tuned for what comes next—this is just the beginning. Keep reaching for new heights with Elev8ors!

As we reflect on the past year and celebrate this momentous achievement, let's also look ahead to what the future holds for ELEV8ORS. With our trademark now officially registered, we are poised to continue growing and expanding our reach even further.

Together, we will continue to Elevate Connections. Elevate Growth. Elevate Success.

About Elev8ors

Elev8ors is a pioneering virtual networking community designed for professionals and entrepreneurs. Focused on creating a thriving ecosystem, Elev8ors fosters authentic connections, collaboration, and personal growth. Grounded in a “give-first” philosophy, it empowers members to elevate one another while achieving their greatest potential.

Who We Are

