Positioning Goa for the future at ATM Dubai

Kayaking activities in Goa – Paddle Into Adventure Harvalem Waterfall – Nature’s Hidden Gem Pandav Caves – Echoes of the Past Shri Mahadeva Temple - Tambdi Surla Safa Mosque – Timeless Tranquility

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goa Tourism is set to participate in the prestigious Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, scheduled to take place from 28th April to 1st May 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE. The participation marks yet another step in Goa’s sustained efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East travel market and attract high-value travelers seeking authentic and meaningful experiences.The Goa Tourism pavilion at ATM Dubai will highlight the state’s evolving tourism narrative — one that goes beyond the conventional sun, sand, and sea, and invite travelers to explore its unique culture, heritage, spiritual circuits, hinterland experiences, ecotourism, and regenerative travel opportunities.With a strong focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, the delegation will also present new initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, and upcoming festivals and events aimed at offering immersive experiences for both domestic and international visitors.A series of B2B meetings, networking sessions, and media interactions are lined up to engage with tour operators, travel agents, media, and potential investors from across the region. The delegation will also explore partnerships to promote Goa as a year-round destination, well-suited for leisure, MICE, wellness, and spiritual tourism.Speaking ahead of the event, Director Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, said, “The Arabian Travel Market is a significant platform for us to connect with global industry leaders and showcase Goa’s multifaceted offerings. We are witnessing growing interest from the Gulf region, and this is an excellent opportunity to strengthen our visibility and build long-term relationships.”Goa’s participation at ATM 2025 highlights its vision to diversify tourism offerings, promote quality infrastructure, and encourage community-led travel experiences — reinforcing Goa’s position as one of India’s most vibrant and forward-looking destinations.

Goa Tourism TV Commercial (60 sec).mp4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.