Pachmarhi Earns Global Recognition with Green Destinations Bronze Certification at ITB Berlin 2026

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in sustainable tourism as Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, has been awarded the Green Destinations Bronze Certification at ITB Berlin 2026, one of the world’s largest travel trade events. This recognition places Pachmarhi among a growing global network of destinations committed to responsible tourism, environmental stewardship, and community-led development.The award was received on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) by Mr. Asheesh Singh, IAS, Commissioner of Ujjain Division, during the Green Destinations Award Ceremony held at the Blue Stage, Hall 7.1 on 4 March 2026 at ITB Berlin. The initiative was coordinated by the Adventure Tourism Department of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, reflecting the state’s continued emphasis on sustainability-driven tourism development.Green Destinations, headquartered in the Netherlands, is the world’s largest network of sustainable tourism destinations and the only certification body accredited by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to certify destinations against both the Green Destinations Standard and the GSTC Destination Criteria.The certification process involves a rigorous evaluation framework consisting of 75 criteria across six sustainability themes: destination management, nature and landscape conservation, environmental and climate protection, cultural preservation, social well-being, and responsible tourism business practices. Pachmarhi achieved an overall sustainability score of 6.5 out of 10 with a GSTC compliance level of 40 percent, establishing a strong foundation for the destination’s future progress toward higher levels of certification.This recognition highlights Pachmarhi’s growing adoption of sustainable destination management practices such as improved waste management systems, conservation-oriented tourism planning, climate-sensitive policies, and enhanced community participation in tourism development. The certification also acknowledges the destination’s efforts to maintain the ecological balance and long-term attractiveness of the Satpura landscape.The certification initiative followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Green Destinations India and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, marking a strategic step toward aligning the state’s tourism planning with globally recognized sustainability standards. The process included stakeholder consultations, capacity-building workshops, extensive documentation and field studies, and an independent on-site audit conducted by an international destination assessor in early 2026.Situated within the ecologically rich Satpura Biosphere landscape, Pachmarhi is known for its forested hills, waterfalls, caves, and colonial-era heritage. The destination attracts nature travelers, hikers, and wildlife enthusiasts seeking immersive experiences in one of Central India’s most biodiverse regions.Beyond environmental conservation, the Green Destinations framework places strong emphasis on community engagement and socio-economic sustainability. This recognition is expected to further strengthen local participation in tourism through community-led experiences, responsible hospitality practices, and enhanced livelihood opportunities for residents living in and around the destination.Globally, certified destinations increasingly attract environmentally conscious travelers who prefer destinations that actively protect natural and cultural assets. The recognition is therefore expected to enhance Pachmarhi’s international visibility while supporting sustainable economic growth for the region.Importantly, Pachmarhi’s certification also creates opportunities for the destination to participate in the prestigious Green Destinations Top 100 Sustainability Stories global awards, showcasing innovative sustainability initiatives to an international audience.For Madhya Pradesh Tourism, this achievement reflects a broader vision of developing tourism destinations that are clean, green, safe, and community-driven while preserving the ecological and cultural heritage that defines the region.With Pachmarhi now recognized on the global sustainability map, the state continues to strengthen its commitment to responsible tourism, setting new benchmarks for conservation-led destination development in India and beyond.

