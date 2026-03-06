Madhya Pradesh Tourism Strengthens Global Partnerships at ITB Berlin 2026

India’s Tourism Minister Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurates the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's stand Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall at ITB Berlin 2026 B2B Meetings at the Stall

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) successfully showcased the state’s diverse tourism offerings at ITB Berlin 2026, the world’s leading travel trade show, held from 3–5 March 2026 at Messe Berlin. The event, which brings together global tourism boards, tour operators, airlines, and travel professionals, serves as a premier platform for international tourism networking and business development.Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s pavilion was formally inaugurated by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Honorable Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Government of India, and H.E. Mr. Ajit Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany, in the presence of Mr. Asheesh Singh, IAS, Commissioner of Ujjain Division, Madhya Pradesh, along with key tourism stakeholders from the state.The Madhya Pradesh delegation represented a broad spectrum of the state’s tourism ecosystem, including stakeholders from wildlife tourism, heritage hospitality, destination management companies, experiential travel providers, and tourism services. Their presence highlighted the collaborative approach adopted by Madhya Pradesh to promote the state as a multifaceted destination for international travelers.During the three-day B2B event, the Madhya Pradesh pavilion hosted extensive business-to-business (B2B) meetings and professional interactions with German and European tour operators, travel designers, wholesalers, and media representatives. These engagements focused on expanding tourism partnerships, developing specialized travel itineraries, and increasing inbound tourism to the state from key European markets.Trade partners showed strong interest in Madhya Pradesh’s unique combination of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife tourism experiences, spiritual destinations, and heritage towns. Destinations such as Khajuraho, Sanchi, Bhimbetka, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Orchha, Mandu, and Maheshwar were highlighted as key attractions offering authentic cultural and nature-based experiences aligned with European travel trends.A key highlight during the event was the global recognition of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh’s only hill station, which received the “Green Destinations Bronze Certification” at ITB Berlin 2026. The award, presented during the Green Destinations ceremony at the event, recognizes Pachmarhi’s efforts in sustainable destination management and responsible tourism development. The honor was received by Mr. Asheesh Singh, IAS, on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.The certification positions Pachmarhi among destinations worldwide that are actively adopting sustainability frameworks aligned with internationally recognized standards for environmental protection, community participation, and responsible tourism practices.Madhya Pradesh’s participation at ITB Berlin also reinforced the state’s broader tourism vision centered on heritage conservation, wildlife protection, responsible tourism initiatives, and community-led tourism development. The tourism board continues to position the state as a destination that offers immersive travel experiences rooted in nature, history, spirituality, and living culture.Through its engagement at ITB Berlin 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board strengthened its presence in the European market while building valuable partnerships with the international travel trade. The event provided an important platform to present the state’s evolving tourism narrative—one that combines rich cultural heritage, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable tourism practices to create meaningful travel experiences for global visitors.

