Resurfacing Work to Close Ellington Parkway Ramps

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close the Ellington Parkway (SR 6) ramps at Trinity Lane in Davidson County for resurfacing work.

Starting Thursday, April 24, at 8:00 p.m., crews with Capital City Construction Services, LLC, will close the northbound on and off ramps of Ellington Parkway (SR 6) at Trinity Lane for concrete repair. This northbound closure will last until Friday, April 25, at 5 a.m.

Starting Friday, April 25, at 8 p.m., the southbound Ellington Parkway (SR 6) on and off ramps at Trinity Lane will close for concrete repair. The southbound ramp closures will last until Monday, April 28, at 5 a.m.

No lanes on Trinity Lane will be closed during either planned closure. Detour signage will be in place.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.