Humanity Over Borders: Russian-Born, American-Led—How One Couple Is Saving Thousands of Lives in Ukraine

StayWithUkraine.org Co-Founder Inna Adamovich prepares to distribute trauma care supplies to the front lines

In Their 12th Mission This May, the Founders of STAYWITHUKRAINE INC Aim to Hand-Carry Their 6,000th Pound of Life-Saving Trauma Care Supplies on the Front Lines

Some things in life can wait. But stopping the bleeding can’t. Help us carry the next 500 pounds—because the life we save might belong to someone’s father, daughter, neighbor… or even your own.” — Inna Adamovich, Co-founder, Stay With Ukraine, Inc.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world divided by borders, beliefs, and breaking headlines, one couple is choosing something greater: humanity. From Austin, Texas, Inna and Alexander Adamovich, Russian-born Americans, are quietly leading one of the world’s most direct humanitarian missions—hand-delivering life-saving trauma supplies into Ukraine’s hardest-hit areas, bag by bag, heartbeat by heartbeat.Since founding their nonprofit STAYWITHUKRAINE INC in 2023, the Adamovichs have personally delivered over 5,500 pounds of trauma gear and over 6,000 tourniquets directly into the hands of medics, civilians, and field responders in Ukraine. With their upcoming May mission—their 12th journey into a war zone—they will reach a historic milestone: 6,000 pounds of supplies hand-carried across borders for the sole purpose of saving lives.From Russia by Birth. From America in Action. For Lives in Ukraine.Inna and Alexander Adamovich were born in Russia. They've lived in the United States for over three decades—raising a family, building careers, and embracing the values of service and compassion. Today, their mission leads them into Ukraine, not to take sides, but to save lives—one tourniquet, one human soul at a time.“We’ve hand-delivered 6,200 tourniquets,” said Alexander Adamovich. “We don’t just count them—we remember the stories behind each one. When a young father tells us, ‘I’m alive because of what you brought,’ we know this work must continue.”Their decision has not been without cost. Inna shared that her own family in Russia has severed ties with her for supporting Ukrainian civilians."It just happened overnight," Inna said. "People I loved—who we’ve known all our lives—turned their backs because we couldn’t ignore what was happening."As a sonographer, Inna hears the very first heartbeats of life every day."I'm the first to hear the heartbeat of a baby," she said. "That’s a privilege. And that’s why I do this. I want heartbeats to continue—in Ukraine, in America, everywhere in the world."Carrying Hope, One Bag at a TimeEach mission costs about $25,000 and is fueled entirely by grassroots donations. The Adamovichs use personal travel miles for their flights and receive critical logistical support from United Airlines and Lufthansa, which waive luggage fees for the 10–14 bags they carry on every trip.Inside these bags are tourniquets, hemostatic gauze, decompression needles, chest seals, and stretchers—emergency tools that often mean the difference between life and death within minutes. The supplies are sourced from trusted U.S. medical distributors and generous hospital partners, as well as through a dedicated Amazon registry where supporters can purchase needed items directly.Their work doesn’t end in the capital cities. It stretches all the way to frontline stabilization points—where ambulances cannot safely reach, and where local medics must act within seconds to save a limb, a life, or a future.“When I hand over a tourniquet to a medic or a mother, it’s not just a supply—it’s a chance for someone to come home," Inna said. "These kits don’t sit in warehouses. They go straight from our hands to theirs. And sometimes, that difference is what keeps a heart beating."Real Faces Behind the NumbersDuring their most recent trip in March, Inna traveled dangerously close to the Russian-Ukrainian border, where she met Natasha, a female medic running a makeshift stabilization center.“She wasn’t asking for flowers on International Women’s Day," Inna recalled. "She was crying for evacuation gear and tourniquets. She said, ‘I know wounded boys are out there, and I can’t help them.’ That broke something in me. I promised her I’d return—with more."Each trip brings new faces, new urgency—and new promises that Inna and Alexander refuse to break.Their tourniquets have been used not only on soldiers, but on grandmothers, children, and volunteers working in collapsed villages. Civilians now keep trauma kits in their homes because even a few minutes can mean the difference between survival and loss.Policy Through PresenceBeyond the battle zones, Inna and Alexander have become voices for frontline realities. In March, they joined the American Coalition for Ukraine in Washington, D.C., where they personally advocated for continued humanitarian support before lawmakers.“We’re not here to debate politics," Inna said. "We’re here to make sure someone survives long enough to see peace."Their story has been featured in The Austin Chronicle and The Los Angeles Tribune where they were honored through the Voices of Change series, as well as other European publications.“The Adamovichs are not political figures. They are humanitarians led by compassion. Their story doesn't point fingers—it extends hands." said Ava V. Manuel, Editor-in-Chief of The Los Angeles Tribune who volunteers her own time for the Voices for Change initiative of The Los Angeles Tribune where its visionary leader, CEO Moe Rock, committed to providing non-profits and community leaders with the platform they need to amplify their messages, engage with broader audiences, and inspire action.Help Carry the Next 500 Pounds of HopeAs they prepare for their 12th mission, Inna and Alexander invite the global community to be part of this journey—a journey measured not just in miles traveled, but in heartbeats saved.“Every pound we carry is a heartbeat we’re trying to preserve. Every tourniquet is a life we refuse to let slip away," Inna said.Ways you can help:• Donate directly at www.staywithukraine.org • Purchase trauma supplies through their Amazon gift registry (Search: Stay With Ukraine)• Sponsor a shipment by initiating a hospital or healthcare institution connection that may lead to partnerships or medical supply donations• Invite Inna to speak at your organization, medical institution, or community group.Contact InformationPress Inquiries & Interviews: info@staywithukraine.orgWebsite: www.staywithukraine.org Social Updates: Facebook.com/staywithukraineMedia kits, field photography, video footage, and sponsor packets available upon request.About STAYWITHUKRAINE INCFounded in 2023 by Inna and Alexander Adamovich, STAYWITHUKRAINE INC is a non-governmental, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to hand-carrying trauma care supplies directly to civilians and medics in active war zones. Rooted in compassion and fueled by conviction, the organization believes that every life saved is a victory for humanity itself."We may not stop the war. But we can stop the bleeding."— Inna Adamovich

