Texas State Parks Family Volunteer Day April 26

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Texas State Parks invites families across the state to roll up their sleeves and give back to the outdoors during Texas State Parks Family Volunteer Day on April 26.

Designed to inspire community spirit and environmental stewardship, this new event offers a unique opportunity for families to volunteer together in the great outdoors.

The event will be hosted at a select number of parks across the state with activities like trail cleanups, planting native plants, habitat restoration and other hands-on projects suited for all ages. Space is limited at each location, and families are encouraged to register early to reserve their spot.

Participation is free, but registration is required. Each participating park will provide supplies, guidance and plenty of fun to make the day rewarding for both kids and adults.

Participating Parks Include:

  • San Angelo State Park
  • Goose Island State Park
  • Choke Canyon State Park
  • Government Canyon State Natural Area
  • Blanco State Park
  • Hill Country State Natural Area
  • South Llano River State Park
  • Lake Bob Sandlin State Park
  • Ray Roberts Lake State Park – Johnson Branch

To sign up for a Family Volunteer Day near you, visit: https://tpwd.samaritan.com/custom/1353/opp_search?keyword=family%2520volunteer%2520day&sortByAttribute=date&sortPredicate=publishDateUtc&sortRecordType=opp&view=list.

