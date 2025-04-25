Governor Kotek Announces Appointments to Multnomah and Clackamas County Benches

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she will appoint Elisa Dozono and Cierra Brown to the Multnomah and Clackamas County benches, respectively.

Elisa Dozono will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Tom Ryan. Her appointment is effective immediately. Cierra Brown will fill the upcoming position created by the passage of SB 1541. Her appointment is effective July 1, 2025.

Elisa Dozono is an experienced attorney with practice experience as a general counsel, business litigator, and in government law. She has deep ties to both the legal and broader community. Ms. Dozono has served as a Washington County Circuit Court Judge Pro Tempore since 2018. She is a fourth generation Portlander of Japanese descent and the first Japanese American to serve on the trial court in the tri-county region.

A photograph of Ms. Dozono can be found here.

Cierra Brown is the managing partner of the Metro Law Group. Ms. Brown has worked as a criminal defense attorney with a focus on court-appointed and behavioral health clients. She has represented clients in the Clackamas Circuit Court as well as the Beaverton, West Linn, and Lake Oswego Municipal Courts. Currently, she is also serving as the Municipal Court Judge in Lake Oswego.

A photograph of Ms. Brown can be found here.

