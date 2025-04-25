Construction begins on centre for children with health complexity

CANADA, April 25 - Children and youth with complex care needs throughout B.C are closer to having access to a dedicated BC Children’s Hospital facility, as construction is now underway.

“We recognize that children with complex care needs and their families require support that goes beyond what a hospital or clinic provide,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. "With the new centre for health complexity, we’re delivering essential health-care infrastructure to support children throughout British Columbia with the most complex needs, while helping them and their families feel connected, understood and empowered throughout their care journey.”

Children and youth living with health complexity often require specialized services, technology and support from multiple health-care providers as part of their daily care. This can make navigating the health-care system challenging for patients, families and caregivers.

A first of its kind in Canada, the new three-storey BC Children’s Hospital centre for health complexity will offer in-person and virtual care for children and youth in B.C. and the Yukon. The centre will connect people with appropriate services and provide specialized training and education for families, caregivers and health-care professionals. This will save families travel time and streamline care.

“By providing specialized care for children with complex health needs, we are improving the quality of life for families and setting a standard of care that ensures children receive the care they need,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “This transformative centre will be purpose-built for children with health complexity to the highest accessibility standards, and I’m thrilled to celebrate another project milestone.”

The centre will include 16 dedicated suites where children and families can reside for short, planned stays to access the centre’s services. Recognizing the demands complex care can take on family members and caregivers, the centre will also offer wellness, counselling and peer support.

The project team has been working closely with patient and caregiver partners, clinical and operational staff, and the BC Children’s and BC Women’s hospitals’ Indigenous Health team on planning the new centre. The facility will include an Indigenous healing garden, extensive green space, a teaching kitchen, public art and accessible wellness path that makes outdoor areas easy to navigate with a variety of mobility devices.

“I often wonder how much easier and smoother our journey would have been if we got the proper tools and training to empower us to take care of our son with medical complexities 19 years ago,” said Ani Khoudian, a member of the patient and caregiver advisory committee for the new centre. “This is why our family supports the new centre for health complexity. The new centre will ensure patients and families get proper training, have access to care co-ordination, and learn to navigate health care, which are crucial services to improving children’s and families’ quality of life and well being.”

The centre will also include a 74-space child care facility in its own building. It will be managed by a licensed child care operator. Both the child care centre and the green space will be open to families in the local community.

Completion is expected by December 2027 with the centre scheduled to open in early 2028.

“A centre such as this will support the important needs that children and youth with complex and chronic health conditions deserve,” said Adrian Dix, MLA for Vancouver-Renfrew. “This is a critical step for improving health care and making it more accessible for families in our communities.”

Since 2017, work has been completed or is underway to plan, build or upgrade more than 30 hospitals or health facilities, in addition to the hundreds of maintenance and renovation projects to keep health-care facilities safe and welcoming.

Quotes:

Sarah Bell, chief operating officer, BC Children’s Hospital –

“I can’t underscore the impact this centre will have on the lives of children, families and caregivers. Behind its walls, people will be supported and empowered to live a higher quality of life centred around the care and well-being of both the child and their family. This model of care will also pave the way as a blueprint for other jurisdictions nationally and internationally, to enhance the care provided to children with medical complexity and their families.”

Malcolm Berry, president and CEO, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation –

“As we celebrate this groundbreaking milestone, we recognize the possibilities that are enabled through strong partnerships. When visionary medical experts, committed government leaders and generous donors come together, it creates a powerful catalyst for change. We are profoundly grateful to the visionary partners who have already stepped forward to support this first-of-its-kind facility. Through the continued generosity of our community to reach our $40-million commitment, we will redefine what's possible for children and families for generations to come.”

