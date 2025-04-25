State Issues Alert to Avoid Purchasing Gerber Teething Sticks
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is alerting consumers to avoid purchasing and consuming certain Gerber Products Company Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for these products after determining they pose a choking hazard to babies and young children.
The products in question are:
- Gerber Snacks for Baby Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks, Strawberry Apple, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04618 7, all lot codes
- Gerber Snacks for Baby Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 3.2 Oz (90g), with UPC 0 15000 04608 8, all lot codes
- Gerber Snacks for Baby Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks, Banana, Net Wt 1.58 Oz (45g), with UPC 0 15000 01015 7, all lot codes
Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve the above listed teething products and should discard them. Consumers who may have purchased GERBER® SOOTHE N CHEW® TEETHING STICKS should not feed this product to their child and can return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund. Consumers who find the product for sale in the market should not purchase the product. Anyone with health concerns should contact a health care provider. For any additional support needed, Gerber is available 24/7 at 1-800-4-GERBER (1-800-443-7237).
###
Media Contact
Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications
651-201-6629
Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us
