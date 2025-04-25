Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan charged with 2 felonies in ICE case

Brady McCarron, spokesman for U.S. Marshals Service in Washington, D.C., said Dugan is being charged with two federal felony counts: obstruction and concealing an individual. McCarron also confirmed Dugan was arrested at about 8 a.m. at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

