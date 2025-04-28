Chef with Local Ties Named to Lead the Kitchen at The Shoreline Hotel’s Restaurant, Cabana Anna’s

Josh Brown brings a wealth of experience to an eatery named after the owner’s late grandmother who was an inspiration to many

SPRING PARK , MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Shoreline Hotel and Cabana Anna’s Restaurant announced today that Chef Josh Brown will lead the kitchen at the highly anticipated lakeside resort on the shores of Lake Minnetonka in Spring Park.

Owner Kelly Olsen tapped Brown to be the property’s executive chef for a number of reasons.

‘I’ve known Chef Brown since high school – back when I used to order chicken nuggets from him at Burger King. Over the years, I’ve watched him grow into an exceptionally talented chef. I’ve been waiting for the right project to collaborate with him on, and Cabana Anna’s is the perfect fit. He leads with his heart in everything he does, and I’m incredibly proud to have him at the helm of our kitchen.”

Brown, who has extensive executive chef experience at establishments including Bacio Restaurant and D’Amico Catering, said he is looking forward to leading a restaurant like Cabana Anna’s because it plays to his strengths as a chef. A Montana native, Brown received his culinary training here in the Twin Cities at North Hennepin Technical College.

“This opportunity is a dream come true,” said Brown. “Starting this place from the roots, allows me to create a space that lends itself to experience and vision to create a place for all people to relax and enjoy great food together.”

Cabana Anna’s, is named in honor of Olsen’s grandmother, Anna Berg, who lived to be 104 years old. The menu, according to Brown, will be “South Florida meets Minnesota” with plenty of seafood and comfort foods. Cabana Anna’s will feature a grow wall which will produce microgreens, herbs and edible flowers. In addition, the restaurant will compost all organic materials and deliver them to local farms, who in turn provide Cabana Anna’s with farm fresh produce.

“We want to be known as a place that not only creates unique and delicious food, but also a place that makes its’ mark on the community,” said Brown. “We want to focus on great ingredients in our scratch kitchen that provide our guests with the very best in cuisine.”

A unique part of Cabana Anna’s is the restaurant’s bar top that was built using parts of a 300-year-old oak tree on the property that needed to come down as a part of the development. Brown says that being good stewards of the land and being respected in the community is just as important as the food served on a nightly basis.

“This place is special in so many ways,” said Brown. “I am humbled to be leading the force for us to be looked up to for great food, service and most importantly serving our Lake Minnetonka community and the people who visit us.”

To peruse Chef Brown’s Cabana Anna’s menu click here: https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9ico0oqtv95w17a0rdui7/AHy8J_oZRWiAhefYoj76qsI?rlkey=io39aef8w0ztrv0m9k0z67st9&e=1&st=1ay2is57&dl=0__;!!PxibshUo2Yr_Ta5B!2X74JszHWigTzuQr4m_bMt_5clBO_Gl43cwT9lVvlCwCBskix3VocASRs0NirZO63OBBp9OmROnMCGaq1wVBQy0$

About Kelly Olsen:

Kelly Olsen is a self-made entrepreneur, hotelier, and real estate developer redefining what it means to create meaningful spaces. After becoming a young widow at age 30, Kelly rebuilt her life from the ground up—transforming grief into fuel for innovation and human connection. She is the visionary behind The Shoreline Hotel, the first new hotel on Lake Minnetonka in over 100 years, and Cabana Anna’s, a chef-driven lakefront restaurant named in memory of her 104-year-old grandmother. For more information go to: The Shoreline Hotel https://www.shorelinehotel.com

About Leisure Hotels and Resorts:

At Leisure Hotels and Resorts (LHR), the notion of hospitality isn’t just in our name, it’s in our DNA. Our team of hospitality professionals represents more than 175 years of hospitality, leisure and recreational industry experience.

https://www.leisurehotel.com/

