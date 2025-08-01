130 CHP officers join state’s law enforcement family

Cadets at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento undergo extensive training in key areas, including traffic enforcement, collision investigation, defensive tactics, firearms proficiency, and emergency vehicle operations. The program also emphasizes legal responsibilities, communication skills, and ethical conduct, ensuring cadets are well-prepared to protect and serve California’s communities effectively.

Enhancing public safety remains a top priority for the Governor and in November 2024 California successfully met its multi-year CHP recruitment goal of 1,000 new officers to the force.

The CHP continues to actively recruit dedicated individuals who are ready to make a difference in communities throughout California. A career with the CHP offers comprehensive training, competitive benefits, and opportunities for professional growth and advancement.

To learn more about joining the CHP, please visit here to take the first step towards a rewarding career in law enforcement.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

California has invested $1.7 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills offer new tools to bolster ongoing efforts to hold criminals accountable for smash-and-grab robberies, property crime, retail theft, and auto burglaries. While California’s crime rate remains at near historic lows, these laws help California adapt to evolving criminal tactics to ensure perpetrators are effectively held accountable.

Regional, state, and local partnerships

Through expanded regional efforts with the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies, Governor Newsom has sought to strengthen efforts to fight vehicle theft through crime suppression operations in key areas, including Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino. These ongoing regional operations have shown positive results throughout the broader communities in Alameda, Kern and San Bernardino counties. Working closely with local law enforcement agencies, auto thieves, repeat offenders and organized crime groups have been disrupted, and their activities have been thwarted.

Crime in California drops again

California is delivering on its promises – significant investments in public safety help ensure safety in communities statewide with lower crime rates in 2024. New data released by the California Department of Justice shows that in 2024, nearly every major crime category declined, including violent crime, property crime, homicides, aggravated assaults, motor vehicle theft, burglary, and robbery. The 2024 homicide rate is now the second lowest since at least 1966. The overall number of homicides decreased by nearly 12% since 2023. In addition, total full-time criminal justice personnel increased 1.9% from 2023 to 2024.

In addition, California continues to lead the way out of the COVID-induced crime surge, as the number of vehicles stolen statewide has dropped by 13% from 2023 to 2024 – the first year-over-year decrease since 2019. Of those vehicles stolen, nearly 92% of cars, trucks and SUVs successfully recovered.