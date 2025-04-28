TA Dedicated and Orange EV Slice Carbon Footprint of Leading Car Manufacturer’s Yard Operations

Orange EV yard trucks aid sustainability efforts at three of the auto manufacturer’s parts distribution centers (DCs). TA Dedicated

TA Dedicated and Orange EV helped a leading automaker cut carbon emissions by 270 metric tons by switching yard trucks from diesel to electric.

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated fleet provider, TA Dedicated and electric truck manufacturer, Orange EV , helped a leading automobile manufacturer reduce their carbon emissions by 270 metric tons by converting diesel yard trucks to electric.The carbon reduction is only the beginning of economic, operational and environmental benefits garnered after four months’ implementation. The program deployed multiple electric yard trucks to perform the job of moving trailers in and out of the doors at three of the auto manufacturer’s busiest parts distribution centers (DCs).Yard trucks work long, hard hours. At the manufacturer’s DCs, they make continuous moves throughout the day and idle for much of the time between trips. In addition to saving tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, the switch to electric saved thousands of dollars in fuel.Since being deployed, the vehicles have had no unscheduled downtime from maintenance or repairs. According to Kurt Neutgens, President and Chief Technology Officer, Orange EV, “It’s common for diesels to experience as much 20% downtime, disrupting operations due to breakdowns and other service needs.” With Orange EV yard trucks, there are no breaks for fueling, either. The EVs charge throughout the day on driver break times for what Orange EV refers to as “opportunity charging” and overnight when they are not in use.TA Dedicated’s Director of Business Development, Robert Doxsee, says the continuous uptime has boosted productivity in yard operations, and the performance of the electric yard trucks has increased efficiency. The EVs are quicker and more responsive, he says. “You can just jump into that tractor, hit the accelerator, and it goes. You don't have that rev up time that you normally do. And braking is instantaneous.”Driver response to the Orange EV trucks has been overwhelmingly positive as well. “The driver satisfaction means we have better driver retention, which is a big deal to us,” Doxsee says.Yard EVs address the fumes, engine heat and noise which are a common complaint about diesel yard trucks. The improvement created converts at each of the auto maker’s facilities. “The driver feedback is that it’s a smooth ride with instant acceleration and lift and no noise. Drivers say they can actually listen to the radio for the first time,” remarks Anthony Toter who is TA Dedicated’s Operations lead on the project.“Based on the average fuel, repair, and maintenance costs associated with their prior yard trucks, TA Dedicated and the auto manufacturer could be on track to recover their investment after three and a half years and then have at least 7 more years to rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional savings,” according to Zack Ruderman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Orange EV. But despite proven EV technology making outstanding returns on investment like this common with Orange EV trucks, Doxsee says resistance to adopting EV programs among private fleet operators is still common.The number one barrier to adoption is the upfront investment. He says the key to overcoming the perceived cost barriers is taking a long-term look at the return — including the payback period. The number two reason is complexity, such as figuring out whether your facility has the amperage required for charging an electric vehicle. As a dedicated fleet provider, TA Dedicated handles the complex details for the auto manufacturer. That includes identifying electrical needs, dealing with electrical companies, coordinating with facility managers, testing the vehicles and training the drivers.The success of the program highlights the advantages of a dedicated fleet provider that is skilled at addressing sustainability . “At TA Dedicated, we have the relationships in place and experience to help private fleets overcome hurdles to implementation and the commitment to ensure outstanding return on investment,” Doxsee says.Class 8 regional haulers are the next frontier for TA Dedicated’s fleet serving the auto manufacturer. TA Dedicated is currently evaluating the implementation of a regional EV program to serve the auto manufacturer’s facilities in Texas. The program is the latest evolution in a long history of fuel economies and emission-reducing initiatives for the car maker that started with eco mud flaps, automatic tire inflators, aerodynamic advanced trailer skirts, and solar panels—and has been delivering diesel and carbon savings ever since.“We have a successful history of supporting this manufacturer’s sustainability and green initiative,“ Toter adds. “We partner and strategically align with vendors in testing new technologies to find sustainable solutions.”About TA Dedicated:TA Dedicated, based in Eagan, MN, offers truckload transportation services through a portfolio of dry van, flatbed and tanker equipment. TA Dedicated specializes in dedicated fleet programs for a range of customer needs, including sustainability programs to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. TA Dedicated partners with EcoVadis, a global provider of business sustainability ratings and scorecards, and received a Bronze sustainability rating from EcoVadis in 2023. To learn about TA Dedicated’s sustainability programs, visit https://tadedicated.com/supply-chain-management/supply-chain-sustainability/ About Orange EVOrange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, KS, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions. Orange EV was the nation’s first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Since first commercially deployed in 2015, Orange EV’s terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 300 fleets across 40 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 22.6 million miles and 8.3 million hours of operation. For more information, visit https://orangeev.com

