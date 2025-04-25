Attorney General Jackley Rules Sioux Falls Officer Involved Shooting Justified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, April 25, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates that Sioux Falls Police Department Officers were justified in using lethal force during an Officer Involved Shooting April 1, 2025 in Sioux Falls.

“The individual involved refused officer commands and fired at both officers, injuring one,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This was a clear and present danger in a heavily congested area, and officers were justified in their actions.”

Members of the Minnehaha County Warrant/Fugitive Task Force were searching for Samir Albaidhani, 25, (Sha-mir All-Ba-Don-ee) of Sioux Falls, who was a parole absconder and wanted on several outstanding warrants. The individual was found driving a vehicle, later to be confirmed as stolen, in the 300 block of South Elmwood Avenue.

When officers tried to approach the vehicle, Albaidhani fled on foot. During the pursuit, the individual fired two shots at the officers, striking one. The officer suffered a non-life threatening injury to his forearm.

Albaidhani later stole another vehicle and was arrested after a vehicle pursuit near Beresford.

Lab results indicate Albaidhani tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis. Both police officers tested negative for alcohol and illegal drugs. The second officer was not injured in the incident.

DCI processed the crime scene, reviewed officer video, collected and analyzed evidence, reviewed forensic examinations, interviewed the officers involved, gathered witness statements, and viewed all available video.

The Attorney General and DCI thank the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Sioux Falls Police Department, and Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.

Albaidhani has been indicted in Minnehaha County on nine counts including two counts of First Degree Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, three counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer, and one count each of Commission of a Felony While Armed with a Firearm, Grand Theft, Receiving or Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Firearm by a Violent or Drug Related Convicted Felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and trial has been set for the week of July 14, 2025. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

DCI’s summary of the investigation can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/April%2025%202025minnehaha%20ois%20final.pdf

-30-