Attorney General Jackley to Introduce Bills on Election Integrity and Government Transparency

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Dec. 30. 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces plans to introduce legislation dealing with election integrity and the state’s open meeting laws during the 2026 Legislature.

“These measures are designed to help preserve and enhance the public’s confidence in government,” said Attorney General Jackley.

The proposed bills are:

Election Integrity

Attorney General Jackley’s proposal would prohibit foreign nationals from contributing or donating financially to state campaigns.

“Foreign interests should never have a role in influencing South Dakota elections,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This legislation reinforces President Trump’s executive order and ensures that our campaign process remains transparent and accountable to the people of South Dakota—not foreign entities.”

Open Meeting Laws

The three separate bills promote government transparency. They require that a proposed agenda must contain a statement of the items scheduled to be considered by a public body during any official meeting; revise the requirements for executive or closed meetings and require the posting of an agenda of any official open meeting on a state website at least seventy-two hours before the meeting is scheduled to start according to the agenda.

“These proposals were recommended by the Advisory Task Force Committee on Open Meetings Laws that I created to promote government transparency,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the committee’s work to provide clearer direction to boards and commissions to inform the public.”

The two media representatives on the committee, David Bordewyk, Executive Director of the South Dakota NewsMedia Association, and Steve Willard, Executive Director of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, say the proposals make sense.

“In the past, such open meeting requirements have not been clearly stated and that has caused confusion,” they said. “We believe these measures will help both government officials and the media do their jobs while also continuing to accurately inform the public on issues that are important to them.”

Attorney General Jackley plans to introduce a total of 10 bills during this session which starts Jan. 13, 2026. Announcements of additional bills will be made as the bills are filed.

Once filed, the Attorney General’s bills can be found here:

