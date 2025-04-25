Commissioner Temple Announces Plans for Auto Insurance Reform for 2025 Legislative Session

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple announced the package of auto insurance reform legislation and general insurance bills he is supporting during the 2025 Legislative Session at a press conference earlier today.

The press conference can be viewed in its entirety here.

The legislative package of insurance reform and general insurance bills Commissioner Temple is supporting, as well as charts presented at the press conference, can be found here.

