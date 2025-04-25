2025 April Edition: Reignite Your Financial Future at The IRA Café Webinar Series

The IRA Café is replaying our April webinar series—a chance to revisit key insights and get inspired to take control of your financial future.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA , a leading provider of self-directed IRAs, is excited to replay The IRA Café webinar series from April, featuring four expert finance professionals. In case you missed it, we featured Whitney Elkins-Hutten from PassiveInvesting.com (April 2), Reed Myers from Myers Investment Group (April 9), Amir Khan from Dream Prime Homes (April 16), and Ryan Hughes from Non-Recourse Loan, LLC. Each session provides valuable insights into the strategies and benefits of their expertise as it relates to your self-directed IRA.Event Details:The IRA Cafe Webinar Series – Featuring Whitney Elkins-Hutten from PassiveInvesting.comOn April 2nd, the IRA Café webinar featured Whitney Elkins-Hutten, Director of Investor Education at PassiveInvesting.com, founder of Ashwealth.com, and author of the award-winning #1 bestseller Money for Tomorrow: How to Build and Protect Generational Wealth.With over $800MM in assets under management, including 6,500+ residential units and 2,200+ self-storage units, Whitney shared her expert strategies on how high-earning professionals and business owners can safeguard and scale their wealth through passive real estate investments in 2025.The IRA Cafe Webinar Series – Reed Myers from Myers InvestmentIn this April 9th session, Jasmine Trocchia welcomed Reed Myers, Principal at Hawaii-based Myers Investment Group, for a deep dive into short-term mortgage investments and how they can boost portfolio performance.With over 17 years of experience, Reed shared practical strategies for evaluating and managing high-yield opportunities, highlighted key risk management tips, and walked through real case studies from his work in Hawaii’s dynamic real estate market and nationwide.Watch and Find Replay HereThe IRA Cafe Webinar Series – Amir Khan from Dream Prime HomesAt our latest IRA Café webinar, we welcomed Amir Khan of Dream Prime Homes, a real estate expert with 20+ years of experience as a landlord, property manager, and wholesaler, navigating the ups and downs of market cycles, tenant headaches, and everything in between.What stood out in the webinar wasn’t just his experience — it was how he transformed it into an opportunity for everyday investors to grow wealth passively through real estate. Now, he’s helping investors earn 12% passively by becoming lenders, not landlords, through real estate-backed loans. His offering is built on a deep understanding of the real estate market, deal structuring, and investor needs.Watch and Find Replay HereKey Topics to be Covered:• About American IRA• How can SDIRA Benefit You?• Extensive Info from Real Experts• Real Estate Tips for 2025How to Register: Interested individuals can secure their spot for this insightful webinar series by visiting the Zoom Webinar Registration Link . Attendance is free, but registration is required to access the online event.About American IRA: American IRA is a trusted name in the self-directed IRA industry, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their retirement investments. With a commitment to education and personalized service, American IRA empowers clients to make informed decisions about their financial future.For media inquiries, please contact: The American IRA Marketing Team at marketing@americanira.com, visit our website at www.americanira.com , or call 1-866-7500-IRA(472).

