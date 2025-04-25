Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: April 23, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Open House on Proposed Road Project on State Route 286 in Monroe County Meeting Set for Tuesday, April 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Penfield Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host an in-person public open house on Tuesday, April 29, pertaining to proposed rehabilitation and resurfacing on State Route 286 from the Rochester City Line (at Route 590) in the Town of Brighton to Qualtrough Road in the Town of Penfield, both in Monroe County. The open-house style meeting will be held at the Penfield Community Center, located at 1985 Baird Road, Penfield, N.Y. 14526. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. The project, which is scheduled to occur in 2026, will include repairing and resurfacing the road, new sidewalk curb ramps, improvements to guide rail and median barriers, drainage repairs, traffic signal replacements and/or rehabilitations, and signage upgrades. Additional work to enhance bicycle and pedestrian accommodations will include a new section of sidewalk on the south side of Route 286 from White Village Drive to Blossom Road and minor widening near Knollbrook/Shaftsbury Road. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Joshua Brasacchio, P.E., project manager, at (585) 371-9246 or joshua.brasacchio@dot.ny.gov, and reference Project Identification Number 4286.13. About the Department of Transportation

