Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Social Worker Examiners

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Jason Bernal and David Marsden and reappointed Jennifer Swords to the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board is responsible for regulating the practice of social work in Texas.

Jason Bernal of New Braunfels is the business development manager at Resolute Baptist Hospital. He is a healthcare representative for the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. Bernal received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Colorado State University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word.

David Marsden of Weatherford is a social worker at Cook Children’s Medical Center. He is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the Commission for Case Management Certification. Marsden received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Howard Payne University and a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas at Arlington.

Jennifer Swords of Bedford is a Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker and program manager at Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County. Swords received a Bachelor of Social Work from Stephen F. Austin State University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.