​Denton Attorney John ‘Tony’ Ross Named In D Magazine’s 2025 Best Lawyers List

Denton, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys is proud to announce that Managing Attorney, John ‘Tony’ Ross, has been selected for the prestigious D Magazine’s 2025 Best Lawyers List, an accolade recognizing the city’s top legal professionals. This acknowledgment highlights Ross’s dedication to his clients and the exemplary service he provides within the North Texas legal community.

D Magazine’s selection process for its Best Lawyers list begins with local lawyers nominating their peers through an online portal, with each attorney allowed to nominate three lawyers per category. The votes are tallied by the editorial staff while ensuring self-nominations and duplicate ballots are excluded. An anonymous panel of lawyers reviews the remaining votes, maintaining impartiality in the selection process. Finally, D Magazine verifies each nominee’s credentials and notifies the selected Best Lawyers, marking a significant achievement in their careers.

Tony Ross, who has built a reputation for his extensive knowledge of personal injury law and jury trial work, consistently demonstrates a commitment to advocating for his clients. His approach melds a thorough understanding of legal principles with a compassionate view of his clients’ unique situations.

“This recognition reflects not just my efforts but the hard work of my entire team at Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, who strive every day to deliver the best results for our clients.”

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, the ability to navigate complex issues with skill and sensitivity has never been more critical. Ross’s selection into D Magazine’s 2025 Best Lawyers List serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled legal counsel and support.

Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys focuses on many different types of personal injury claims, such as car & truck accidents, 18-wheeler and commercial vehicle accidents, premises liability and wrongful death claims. For years, Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys has established itself as a local and trusted resource within the North Texas community. To see the full list of honorees, view D Magazine’s May 2025 issue.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John Ross, Jr. have over 30 years of combined experience in personal injury and jury-trial representation. The attorneys of Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain just compensation for those injured or who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or criminal behavior of others.

