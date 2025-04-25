NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Highway US 85 near Watford City

More information will be available on the day of the meeting.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting May 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. CT time to discuss traffic signals and lighting along US Hwy 85.

The meeting will be held at the McKenzie County Courthouse, 201 5th St NW, in Watford City. This will be an open house format.

The project includes removal of traffic signals at US Highway 85 and 2nd Ave SW (US Hwy 85B) intersection. The signal system includes wood poles with span wire mounted signal heads. The existing lighting system will be left in place. The intersection will become stop sign controlled for the east and west approaches.

A permanent traffic signal and lighting system will be installed at US 85 and ND 68 intersection.

Representatives from the NDDOT will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.



If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by June 3, 2025, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24131” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Spencer Ulvestad at 608 E Blvd Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505 or sulvestad@nd.gov.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

